Hall of Fame honors 15 amazing alumni, 1983 baseball team

The Farmington R7 School District held a Hall of Fame Ceremony on the afternoon of Dec. 4 to honor some of its most illustrious alumni who graduated during the years of 1961 through 1985. Also honored was the 1983 State Champion Knight’s Baseball Team. After reading about these incredible men, I’m sure readers will be impressed with the quality of these gentlemen and amazed at their many accomplishments. – Editor

Paul Brockmiller

Paul Brockmiller graduated from Farmington High School in 1980, where he was a member of the National Honor Society and attended Missouri Boys State. As a Knights quarterback and three-year starter, Paul was coached by Jack Richardson, who instilled the work ethic and values that he would carry forward in his business career. After high school, he attended the University of Florida and graduated in 1984 with high honors and a degree in building construction. Brockmiller began his career with Federal Construction in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Following the untimely death of his father In December of 1987, Brockmiller followed in his grandfather Walter’s and father Don’s footsteps to become the third-generation president of Brockmiller Construction. For the next three decades, Brockmiller Construction became the largest general contractor in southeast Missouri, completing numerous high-profile projects. But Paul is most proud of helping to build the Farmington R7 School District. Every school building within the district was either originally built by or had an addition added to it by Brockmiller. His work with the district culminated in the completion of the beautiful new field house.

During this time, Brockmiller and his wife of 36 years, Marlene, raised three daughters, all of whom attended Farmington High School. He has served on numerous community boards, including being district committee chairman for the Boy Scouts of America and a member of the First State Community Bank Board of Directors.

Paul retired in September 2019 after 30 years of leading Brockmiller Construction. He loves to spend time now with his family — Marlene, his daughters Lauren, Taylor, and Morgan, along with many cherished friends.

Jon Cozean

Jon Cozean grew up in Farmington, where he attended grade school. Between his 4th and 5th grade years, he ran a daily newspaper called the “Noodle Soup Scoop.” Then, from 5th grade through his freshman year in high school, he had a weekly paper called the “Farmington Sun.”

In high school, Cozean was the editor of the Knight Life for two years, as well as working during high school for the Farmington Press and the Farmington News.

After he graduated from high school, Cozean attended the University of Missouri-Columbia, where he majored in journalism. He was a member of the college’s equivalent to the student council his sophomore year, and during his senior year there, he was the editor of the student newspaper called the “Maneater.”

Cozean studied for a year in Ecuador and was in the U. S. Marine Corps Reserves, being discharged as a sergeant. He moved to Washington, DC and received a Master's Degree in International Studies and Political Science from George Washington University.

After that, Cozean attended American University, where he earned a Ph.D. in International Studies and Political Science.

During his time spent in Washington, Cozean worked at the Washington Bureau of the New York Times and was also the author of a handbook on Latin America that was subsequently used across the country.

Cozean’s father, Hugo, unexpectedly passed away in 1983, so he came back to Farmington to run the family funeral home. Upon Cozean’s return, he also worked as a part-time adjunct faculty member for 15 years at Mineral Area College (MAC), teaching history and government.

Cozean learned a lot about Farmington's history from his mother, who was a direct descendant of Sarah Barton Murphy. He gives many community presentations based on his wealth of knowledge when it comes to local history.

John Crouch

John Crouch was born on March 1, 1947, to Dr. F.R. and Mary Crouch. He attended Farmington public schools for 12 years and then MAC. There, Crouch was majoring in agriculture until he took an accounting class. Crouch decided he really liked accounting, so he decided to be a business major in accounting at the University of Missouri-Columbia.

After graduating from college, he was drafted into the Army and served in the accounting department at Fort Bragg. After being discharged, Crouch went to the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where he earned a master’s degree in accounting. While there, he met Kathy, who was pursuing a master’s degree in library science.

The following year they were married and moved to St. Louis, where Crouch worked two years for Arthur Anderson to fulfill his CPA training. In 1975, the couple moved back to Farmington, and Crouch opened his CPA practice in an office on the second floor of the old Mercantile Bank Building.

His practice continued to grow, so he built a new office on Henry Street in 1978. Crouch built two additions to the building as the practice grew. Now the practice has three branch offices in Festus, Bonne Terre, and Cape Girardeau.

Crouch was very active at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Farmington, serving as a member of the committee that oversaw the building of the Parish Center, and donated his time generously to parish activities and fundraisers. He was also active in the church’s men’s group, the Knights of Columbus.

The Crouches had a daughter, Jenny, born in 1987. She has also attended Farmington schools, Truman State University for her bachelor’s degree, and then the University of Missouri-Columbia Medical School. She returned to Farmington and is now practicing at Medical Arts Clinic at Parkland Health Center.

John Crouch was a member of the Mercantile (US Bank) Board of Directors and the Parkland Health Center Board of Directors, as well as served as an officer for the Farmington Chamber of Commerce. He served two terms on the Farmington City Council and was posthumously elected to a third term. He was also posthumously awarded the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement Award, and the city of Farmington named its newest park after him.

Thomas Coghill

“Tom” Coghill is the son of Mildred and William Coghill. He and his brother, Lacy, were the co-founders of Ozarks Federal Savings and Loan in Farmington, which they began during The Great Depression with a total of $500.

During Coghill’s high school career, he distinguished himself as the winner of the DAR medal and The School and County War Bond Oratorical Contest. He was the only underclassman first string half back on the Farmington High School football team. Academically, Coghill completed the four-year high school curriculum in three years and graduated at the age of 16.

He enlisted in the US Navy at the age of 17 while World War II was still being fought in Japan. Coghill spent most of his enlistment in Shanghai, China. Coghill returned to the US, enrolling at The University of Missouri, where he completed the six-year curriculum in only four and a half years. at the age of 22, Coghill became the youngest in his law school class to achieve a Doctorate of Jurisprudence Degree.

From 1951 to 1952, he served as a special agent for the Federal Bureau of Investigation. While serving with the FBI in Boston, Coghill worked on the famous Brinks Robbery case, later appearing in the movie about that same case.

He returned to Farmington to practice law where he later became city attorney, president of the local Democrat Club, vice president of the 27th Judicial Circuit Bar Association, as well as an active member of local clubs and organizations. He also served as chairman of fundraisers for Boy Scouts of America and The American Cancer Society.

Coghill eventually moved his family to Belleville, Illinois, where he became a partner in the prestigious law firm of Thompson and Coburn. As a nationally renowned trial lawyer, he represented clients from across the nation and corporations, including General Motors, S.C. Johnson, Shell Oil, Peabody Coal and Toyota. He was admitted as a fellow to The American College of Trial Lawyers, which admits only a small percentage of all trial lawyers to its ranks. Coghill is listed in Who’s Who in America and is the author of two books, a legal treatise and a historical novel.

Keith Evans

In his more than three decades as a physical therapist, Dr. Evans has dedicated himself to serving the needs of others with his skills, ability, and expertise in the challenging yet rewarding field of physical therapy. His desire to become a physical therapist began in high school but was solidified while undergoing rehabilitation for injuries received while playing college football at Missouri Western State University (MWSU). Evans proved himself a leader while attending MWSU, where he was the captain of the football team and vice president of the student government, as well as involved in other campus organizations.

After establishing a strong educational foundation with his exercise physiology studies at MWSU, Evans furthered his education by earning a professional degree in physical therapy from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 1981. He continued his studies by obtaining a Master's Degree in Exercise Physiology from Georgia State University, a Doctorate in Physical Therapy from Alabama State University, and a Doctorate in Medicine from Xavier University School of Medicine.

Born and raised in Farmington, Evans began practicing physical therapy in his home state in 1981, where he served as a staff therapist at Village Drive Physical Therapy in St. Joseph and physical therapy director at both Washington County Hospital in Potosi and Lindell Hospital in St. Louis.

Later, Evans moved to Georgia and became the director of physical therapy at a local Atlanta hospital. In 1985, he opened his own private physical therapy and sports medicine practice in a 1,000-square-foot space leased in a small office complex in South Atlanta. After seven years in that location, he designed and expanded his facility to a 13,500-square-foot standalone building, adding a fitness center to provide the community with a total medically supervised fitness center and additional facilities.

Evans is well-respected among his peers. His rehabilitation services are often recommended to athletes, from weekend warriors to professional athletes. The Atlanta Human Performance Physical Therapy Externship Program is so highly sought after that students from across the nation request physical therapy rotations under his tutelage. He also takes the time to teach many of those same students about what is needed to establish a private practice.

Evans' field expertise has led him to address groups of physicians, physical therapists, and exercise physiologists. He is also often contacted to speak to high school and college students and members of the general public on a variety of topics, ranging from motivation, injury rehabilitation and prevention to general fitness. Most recently, in 2018, Dr. Evans was awarded the Distinguished Alumni Award from MWSU and gave the commencement address for the 2019 School of Health Professions at the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Evans has been inducted and has received a variety of awards in recognition of his outstanding performance in football and the community, including being named MWSU All-American Honorable Mention Linebacker in 1976, induction into the MWSU Hall of Fame in 2005, and election to the 50-year-1st Team Linebacker All-Decade Team for the 1970s.

Evans was individually inducted into the MWSU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2003 and was the recipient of the MWSU Distinguished Alumni Award in 2018. In 2005, the 1975 Griffon Football Team was inducted into the Hall of Fame. In 2010, the entire 1977 Griffon Football Team was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Evans is also a community leader. On Jan. 31, 2017, he was inducted into the Doctor’s Memorial Park in Atlanta, Georgia. His company also sponsors walking and running clubs and provides exercise prescriptions for seniors, weekend warriors and high school, college and professional athletes. Dr. Evans is well known for his Fitness Extravaganza, which is a day of fitness activities that include a health fair, fitness evaluations and various aerobic activities. Evans, who is also a pilot, enjoys taking the time to expose young adults to the challenges and pleasures of aviation, as well as exercising and spending time with friends and family.

Richard Hulsey

Richard Hulsey was born on April 9, 1956, in Bonne Terre. His father and mother, Willis (Doe Run Class of 1941) and La Verne (Babe) Hulsey (Farmington Class of 1942), were loving, attentive parents who lived in Farmington — each with deep family ties to the area once known as the Lead Belt.

Hulsey, along with his older sister Teri and younger brother David, was raised amid a close-knit, extended family — grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins were all an integral part of their lives. The A Street neighborhood where Rick and his family lived was filled with children, many of whom became his lifelong friends. His youth included fun times such as ice skating on the Jefferson Street pond, swimming in the Farmington pool, playing ball at Wilson-Rozier Park and becoming a Boy Scout.

Hulsey attended W.L. Johns Elementary School, the same elementary school his mother attended. Then on to Farmington Junior and Senior High Schools, where he graduated as a member of the class of 1974. During high school, Hulsey played football under Coach Jack Richardson, wearing number 55 as the center for the team.

As a Scout, he had the honor of earning merit badges with Dr. Richard Crouch. Dr. Crouch was a beloved local physician who cared for generations of Farmington families and also happened to be the attending doctor at Hulsey’s birth. Dr. Crouch greatly influenced Hulsey’s decision to pursue a medical career, as well as imparting an appreciation for nature and birds. Dr. Crouch’s approach to the practice of medicine is reflected in the way Hulsey takes care of his patients today.

After high school, Hulsey attended Mineral Area Junior College and then graduated Cum Laude and Phi Beta Kappa from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Biological Sciences. He was accepted into the University of Missouri School of Medicine and completed those studies in 1983. His residency in orthopedic surgery took him to Washington University in St. Louis, a well-respected institution that offers one of the most rigorous surgery curriculums in the nation.

Hulsey completed a fellowship position in shoulder surgery in San Francisco, California, and returned to Washington University in 1988 as a surgeon and instructor. His first surgery at Barnes-Jewish Hospital involved a St. Louis Zoo zookeeper who had been bitten by a hippopotamus. The zookeeper’s leg was severely injured but treated successfully by Hulsey and his surgical team. He received a shout-out in a story about the incident that was published in the St. Louis Post Dispatch — and so his career began with a bit of celebrity.

In 1992, Hulsey was invited to join Orthopedic Associates, a prominent physician group located in the West County area of St. Louis. The physicians in the practice have treated many local patients since the 1960s. Hulsey continues his work there today, serving as a senior partner and past president. In addition, he found deep satisfaction as the supervising surgeon at Shriner’s Hospital, helping children with complex shoulder problems achieve an improved quality of life.

As the years have passed, Hulsey continues to touch the lives of his patients by providing skilled, compassionate care to many who are residents of the Farmington area. In order to serve those individuals more conveniently, he travels to Parkland Health Center in Bonne Terre each week for a patient clinic.

Hulsey’s affection for his boyhood home and the people who live there are among the important reasons why he chose to base his medical practice in St. Louis. He feels fortunate to be entrusted to take care of family and friends, classmates and their children, teachers, scoutmasters, coaches — and even a few Central Rebels and North County Raiders.

Hulsey and his wife Cheryl have another home near Knob Lick and spend many weekends in Farmington with family and friends. He enjoys growing fruits and vegetables — which are mostly consumed by the wildlife on the farm — and finds rest and renewal in the outdoors. He is looking forward to spending more time there as he approaches retirement. Hulsey is the proud father of two sons, Ryan and Grant, the stepfather of Marissa Riley and Jacob Thole, and grandfather to Easton, Sienna and Della Riley.

Keith Hutson

Hutson was a 1972 graduate of Farmington High School. During his years at FHS, he was a defensive and wing-back on the Knights football team. After graduation, Hutson became a lifelong fan and supporter of the Knights football program. He coached from the sidelines with Coach Thebeau from 1993 to 2000. For many years Hutson and his wife, Karen, hosted the football boys for homecoming lunch at their home after the homecoming parade and before the game. He was the prime mover in raising money to improve the football stadium, in particular, installing the first artificial turf and making the field safer for players. He was also one of the promoters of The Walker Johns Memorial press booth.

Hutson, a pipefitter, evolved into a savvy businessman and fierce negotiator who owned multiple and diverse businesses. He traveled to Chicago to persuade Taco Bell company executives to grant him a franchise. Denied, he returned home frustrated but not defeated. Hutson told his wife, “They just don’t get it. They think Farmington is too small to support a Taco Bell, but they don’t understand we are drawing from the entire area.” He repacked his suitcase and returned to Chicago to successfully plead his case. “He was a bulldog,” his wife recalls. The couple opened Taco Bell in Farmington and grew the franchise to 35 stores before selling the business.

Hutson’s driving force was to create opportunities for the Farmington community, especially young people. He was instrumental in bringing Centene to Farmington. He built Long John Silvers and Mega Sports. He served on several boards at First State Community Bank and the financial committee at St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was a Missouri representative in support of employees who served in the National Guard and the Reserve, traveling to Washington, DC, to advocate for employee rights. Hutson also served on The Farmington R7 School Board.

He was a devout family man, a mentor for his loved ones. Whenever a family member came to him with a problem, Hutson’s solution was “get in the truck.” The truck ride would last as long as it took to find a solution. Keith and Karen were a stellar couple, completely devoted to each other. She said, “For our anniversary, Keith wrote and recorded a song for me called ‘The One and Only Love of My Life.’ It was the best gift he ever gave me.”

Hutson collected Yenko muscle cars, traveling all over the US to complete one of the only two collections in the world. Karen recalls, “One day, he came in and told me he was going to start drag racing.” He won many races before he was encouraged to take up a safer hobby.

Hutson lived life at “full throttle.” The couple enjoyed collecting and antiquing. Hutson’s favorite activity was watching his family grow. He opened Twin Oaks Winery in a location that would ensure the wine bottles read “Farmington, Missouri” on the label. Hutson was proud of his community and true to his school. He was a true son of Farmington.

Jay Jennings

Jennings made his debut on May 3, 1958, at Bonne Terre Hospital. His parents, Sonny and Elma Jennings share credit as the executive producers. As the oldest child, he’s the one his parents loved the longest.

Jennings grew up on the mean streets of Farmington, attending Washington and Jefferson Elementary Schools and then went on to rather unimpressive academic and athletic careers at both Farmington Junior and Senior High.

One way in which Jennings stood out was by marrying his girlfriend Debbie going into his senior year of high school. In doing so, he became the first student council president in the history of Farmington High School to have a First Lady.

After graduation in 1976, he attended MAC before transferring to the Mizzou Journalism School with plans to become a sportscaster; however, there was a little problem. Jennings just wasn’t very good on camera. On the bright side, he found out that he was pretty good at using one.

It was off to North Carolina in 1980 when WRAL-TV hired him as its sports photographer. His timing could not have been better. As would happen countless times in the coming years, Jennings proved that it’s better to be lucky than good.

Just days after starting at WRAL, Duke hired Mike Krzyzewski, and North Carolina State hired Jim Valvano as their basketball coach. With Dean Smith already at North Carolina, it could not have been a better time to cover hoops on what’s known as Tobacco Road. Jennings was on the sidelines with his camera to witness the entire college career of a kid from Wilmington named Michael Jordan. Before you could spell Krzyzewski, he was going to one NCAA Final Four after another, eventually covering a grand total of 12.

Jennings was in New Orleans when that Jordan kid hit a shot to win it for UNC. He was in Albuquerque when the Cardiac Pack of NC State upset Houston. He was also along for the ride when Christian Laettner and Duke won back-to-back titles in ’91 and ’92. But there was also the ’81 Final Four in Philadelphia, where Jennings didn’t have a press pass and had to bribe his way in. That made for a creative expense report.

Jennings shot way more than college basketball, spending Saturdays in the fall on the sidelines of ACC football games. That led to the opportunity for him to travel to 13 bowl games in such exotic locations as Memphis, Birmingham and Shreveport. He also got his first taste of motorsports by covering NASCAR and such superstars as Richard Petty, Cale Yarborough and Dale Earnhardt. Fortunately, they had no clue that Jennings didn’t know a carburetor from a camshaft.

Other career highlights for Jennings were the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles, the 2002 Stanley Cup Final and the 2004 Super Bowl in Houston.

Eventually, WRAL named Jennings as the chief of its photography staff. That meant more news assignments, everything from flying in the station’s helicopter Sky 5, as well as hunkering down on the North Carolina coast for eight different hurricanes.

Jennings traveled to Washington, DC, for two different presidential inaugurations — George H. W. Bush in 1989 and Bill Clinton in 1993. If you ever need to know how to put on a tux in a port-a-john at night in single-digit temperatures for the inaugural ball, just ask him.

Jennings had the privilege of taking on several international assignments. The station sent him to Moscow just three weeks after the fall of the Soviet Union in 1992. Then there was Jerusalem and the Holy Land during Easter week of 1997.

In the late ‘90s, WRAL became the first station in the country to broadcast in high definition. As a result, Jennings shot and edited the first documentary produced in HD by a local station in 1998. In ’99, he was part of a team that traveled to Rome for a behind-the-scenes look at the Vatican. That trip included an exclusive chance to videotape the Sistine Chapel, as well as meet Pope John Paul II.

Jennings has spent most of the past 20 years shooting and editing more than 100 documentaries. These are programs that are 30 minutes and longer, examining issues important to North Carolina.

While awards aren’t the goal, they’re certainly appreciated. Jennings has won 17 regional Emmy Awards, six regional Edward R. Murrow Awards and is the five-time North Carolina TV Photographer of the Year.

The WRAL Documentary team won the prestigious Dupont-Columbia Award in 2006. This is the broadcasting equivalent of the Pulitzer Prize.

If that’s not enough, Jennings has also been attacked by a man with a cane, been shot at, crashed a hang glider, flown a sailplane, flown in a P-51 Mustang, played hockey goalie, ridden in a stock car at 160 miles an hour and driven in a demolition derby.

He and his wife, Debbie, have been married for 47 years. They’re blessed to live just 15 minutes from their kids and their families. Daughter Amy, her husband Ryan and their two children, Amy and Markus, in one direction. Son Jason, his wife Martha, and their two boys, Jackson and Max, in the other.

Mit Landrum

Stuart Milton Landrum, Jr. was born Oct. 16, 1944, in an Army hospital at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas. His father, Stuart Milton Landrum, immediately gave him the nickname "Mit," a name that has stuck throughout his entire life. World War II ended within a year, and the Landrum family, like many other families at that time, moved around the country trying to find work. Landrum lived in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, Baxter Springs, Kansas, and Fredericktown by the age of seven.

His family moved to Farmington in the summer of 1957, and that fall, Landrum entered Farmington High School as a freshman in the class of 1962. He participated in football and track, and he became an avid amateur astronomer at this time in his life. In 1962, Mit was a Finalist at the National Science Fair held in Seattle, Washington; his project was a spectroheliograph — a device that would view the sun in the light coming from a single type of atom or molecule.

After graduation, Landrum went to Central Methodist College in Fayette, Missouri, hoping to become an astronomer. In 1964, he transferred to Washington University in St. Louis, majoring in physics.

Mit graduated from Washington University in June of 1966, moved to Huntsville, Alabama, got married, and went to work for Brown Engineering Company in NASA's Propulsion and Vehicle Engineering Lab at Marshall Space Flight Center. These were the days of the Space Race to the Moon, and the P&VE Lab was responsible for keeping the Saturn V Moon rocket from shaking itself to pieces during launch. While at Marshall Space Flight Center, he also worked on locating an observatory in the northern Alabama area, and he wrote software for the first anti-ballistic missile defense system.

In 1970, NASA's funding was being reduced, and Landrum went to work for Xerox Corporation, where he learned how to sell. He sold Xerox equipment to the medical, governmental and educational markets in north Alabama.

In 1973, Landrum’s father offered him a job in the family insurance business, and so he moved his family, now consisting of his wife and two young sons, back to Farmington. In 1985, Jennings bought his father's interest in the business, and in 1999, sold the insurance agency to First State Community Bank.

Landrum met his wife-to-be, Chris, in his Sunday school class, and they became a blended family on a beautiful spring day in 1988. The family now has five children — two older sons of Mit’s and three of Chris’ daughters.

At the same time that the insurance agency was sold, Landrum started Mitware, LLC, a software company that developed software for agencies serving disabled people. In 2019, he started Foundation Up, LTD, with his daughter Briana. Foundation Up, LTD. rehabs and sells houses in the St. Louis area. In 2022, Landrum retired from the software business.

His life has been profoundly affected by an event that took place when he was in second grade in Fredericktown. On a trip to a Cardinal baseball game in St. Louis, Landrum saw a young disabled man trying to sell pencils on a street corner in downtown St. Louis. It occurred to him that the young legless man may have been a soldier in World War II who had come home. The desperation on that young man's face as he tried in vain to sell pencils to smartly dressed people who passed without even looking at him was a scene that was burned into Landrum's memory, and he decided right then that he would try to help people if he could. Years later, while working for Xerox, Landrum decided to divide his life into two main channels; he would work to support his family, but he would also spend a significant amount of time working in the non-profit world.

In 1972, Landrum participated in a United Way project in Huntsville, Alabama, and in 1974, he tried to get a grant for a sewer system for Leadwood, where he owned a small insurance agency. A few years later, in 1978, He joined the Farmington Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, and in 1979, he became the board’s president. Landrum was chamber president for two years, and during that time, the chamber was able to get Farmington's first viable industrial park on the west side of US 67. The chamber started Country Days to pay for the new industrial park and got the brick-paver sidewalks placed in downtown Farmington, the first downtown improvement project in many years.

In 1980, Landrum was asked to join the board of directors of First State Bank — later to become First State Community Bank. He is currently the longest-serving board member of the bank.

The city of Farmington asked Landrum to form the Farmington Industrial Development Authority in 1981, and he led that organization for more than 20 years. During that time, the Farmington IDA filled up the new industrial park and started an additional industrial park on the east side of US 67.

Landrum helped start First Baptist Church of Farmington’s jail ministry in 1981 and served as its leader until 1987. In 1984, he joined the Board of the Presbyterian Children's Home and served as chairman of the board of that organization for seven years. Landrum joined the board of Farmington’s LIFE Center for Independent Living in 1997, and he is still active with LIFE Center today. LIFE Center works with disabled people to help them live independently in their homes.

In 2008, Landrum was elected to the Farmington City Council, and in 2009 he was elected mayor of Farmington. He served as mayor until April 2017. During his time as mayor, the city built a new firehouse, a new library, a new maintenance facility for city vehicles, a new warehouse for utility supplies, improved the police department headquarters, added the splash pad to the water park, and started programs to pave city streets and solve water drainage problems that had plagued the city for years. The city also established ordinances to protect the historic downtown area and set up a tourism board to market the city to others.

In 2018, Landrum became a trustee for MAC, a position he still holds today. He has also supported every school bond issue for the R7 District since he moved back to Farmington in 1973.

The decision Landrum made in 1952 to try to help other people has no expiration. He teaches an adult Sunday school class in his church, where he is currently chairman of the deacons and remains on several boards. He is planning to run again for mayor in 2025.

Since retirement, Landrum and his wife, Chris, enjoy spending more time with their children Stuart (Emi), Michael (Andrea), Jessica, and Briana (David) and grandchildren Grace, Emily, Kai and Miya Landrum; Evie and Ruby Dietrich; and Jude, Finn and Beck Saunders.

Tim Lollar

Tim Lollar was born in Poplar Bluff to Homer and Betty Lollar and, along with his sister, Janis Chatman, moved to Farmington in 1964. He was always involved in athletics, starting as a youth in Khoury (Merchant’s) League, Babe Ruth and American Legion Baseball. At Farmington High School, he played football, basketball and golf.

Upon graduation from Farmington, Lollar accepted a baseball scholarship to MAC and played two years for Hal Loughary and the Cardinals. He then went to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to play for two years for Norm DeBriyn and the Razorbacks. After his senior year at the University of Arkansas, he was named SWC Player of the Year and also Coaches All-American Designated Hitter. Lollar has been inducted into both the MAC Hall of Fame and the Region XVI Hall of Fame, as well as the Arkansas Razorback Hall of Honor and the Southwest Conference (Texas) Hall of Fame.

Lollar was drafted in the Major League Baseball draft in the fifth round by the Cleveland Indians after his junior year at Arkansas but elected to return for his senior year and was drafted once again, this time in the fourth round by the New York Yankees. He signed professionally as a pitcher/1st baseman in 1978 and reported to the AA West Haven Yankees. He was called to the Big Leagues in 1980 and got his first Big League win on the last day of the 1980 season. Unfortunately, the team lost that year in the playoffs to the Kansas City Royals.

At the end of Spring Training in 1981, Lollar was traded to the San Diego Padres, where he would spend his next four years — having his best season in 1982 with a 16-9 record and 3.13 ERA. He was also part of the 1984 Padres World Series team, which lost to the Detroit Tigers.

Lollar was traded to the Chicago White Sox for a brief period and then traded to the Boston Red Sox, where his team once again went to the 1986 World Series, but was defeated by the New York Mets. He ended his baseball career in the minor leagues with the Detroit Tigers, having played professionally for 10 years.

His seven-year pitching record was 47-52 with four saves and a 4.27 ERA. As a hitter, he batted .238 with eight home runs and 38 RBIs.

Moving to a smaller ball, Lollar became a PGA Golf Professional for the rest of his working career. He retired from the golf business after 21 years as the director of golf at Lakewood Country Club. While there, he was active in the governance of the PGA – Colorado Section and was elected Golf Professional of the Year in 2010 and 2011.

“I am extremely honored and humbled by this recognition, but none of my athletic accomplishments would be possible without the guidance of the many coaches that helped me throughout my career, as well as the support of my teammates!” he said.

Dan Peek

Peek was a talented musician who achieved worldwide fame as a member of the band America.

Farmington High School was a major influence on his life and music. He even wrote a song about Farmington called "Hometown USA" on his album, "All Things Are Possible," which was nominated for a Grammy Award. Peek was a prolific songwriter, best known for his songs "Lonely People," "Today's the Day," "Don't Cross the River," and many others during his tenure with America. The band earned six certified gold and/or platinum albums.

Peek's ancestors settled in the town of Farmington during the early 1800s, and although Dan traveled the world, living in the Caribbean, the Orient, Europe and even the frozen Arctic, he always felt the pull of Farmington and southeast Missouri. Farmington was his home no matter where he traveled.

Peek's time attending Farmington High School was a stabilizing force that stayed with him throughout his life. He would be proud to be remembered by his beloved alma mater.

Jack Richardson

Jack Richardson was born Oct. 16, 1940, in Columbia, Missouri, to John A. and Esther M. Richardson. His father was employed by the U. S. Department of Agriculture, serving as a civil engineer. His mother was a housewife and a wonderful cook. Their home was in Cameron, Missouri, where Jack attended public school and graduated in 1958. He participated in all sports, band and drama.

Jack attended Kansas State University and studied to be a physical educator and coach. At Kansas State University, he lettered three years in football and one year in track and field.

After graduating with a bachelor of science degree, Richardson was invited to the Dallas Texans for their summer camp. Upon being released, he attended Central Missouri University as a graduate assistant for the football team and track team to earn a Master's Degree in Physical Education.

The next year, Richardson was hired at Lindbergh High School in St. Louis. He was a physical education instructor and coach in football and track and field. In 1966, he took the assignment at Farmington High School as a physical education teacher, head football coach, head track and field coach, and head golf coach. Richardson held this position until 1979, when he took the position as assistant principal at Farmington High School. In 1982, he became the principal at Farmington Middle School. In 1993, he retired.

Richardson is married to Susan, and they have three sons, Clark, Alex and Kyle. Jack said, "I want to thank all the people with whom I worked. It was a wonderful experience."

Larry Sands

Larry Sand’s entrepreneurial career began when he was 11 years old. He got the bright idea of repackaging foreign stamps from comic books and selling them to his friends. Sands also had a shoeshine stand and a part-time job with an eye doctor while in high school.

That work experience was the basis of his successful business, beginning with selling glasses out of his dorm room while attending The University of Missouri. As a part-time student, Sands had the time to open and operate his own small optical shop in Columbia, Missouri. With his first store being a success, he opened a second.

Sands sold the two stores and moved to Kansas City, Missouri. The store he opened there was tastefully furnished with fashionable eyewear displayed in colorful and tasteful ways. The emphasis was on fashion, with no medical scrubs or sterile surroundings. Sands offered bottled water, and each customer was made to feel special as they made their selections from the highest-grade eyewear and complementary accessories.

Missouri was too small for Sands’ big ideas and aspirations, so he moved to Southern California, selling his Kansas City businesses for more than a million dollars. He fulfilled a lifelong dream, recording several albums featuring his vocalizations. As a guitarist, Sands organized his own band, Bartok’s Mountain, a rock band that opened for Sly and The Family Stone, Led Zeppelin and Vanilla Fudge.

While on vacation in Aspen, Colorado, in 1970, Sands recognized the opportunity for custom, fashion-forward eyewear and opened the first luxury optical boutique in the world to outfit notable personalities from Elton John to John Denver. He expanded his business by creating his own brand of eyewear which he marketed in exclusive boutiques internationally. Sands also started his own factories abroad. Meanwhile, he continued to open more boutiques which he called Optical Shops of Aspen.

Classmate and friend Jon Cozean recalls phone conversations with Sands following The Academy Awards ceremonies in the 60s and 70s, with him recounting the celebrities who were wearing his specialty glasses on camera. Elton John is one of Sands’ best customers, for whom he has created over 1,000 pairs of glasses. “Anybody who is anybody in Hollywood has a pair of my glasses,” Sands said.

He has owned and managed over 77 businesses and continues to design eyewear brands for Chrome Hearts and EuroCar, plus his own Paradis Collection. Sands is working in collaboration with Bugatti to design the most expensive eyewear ever made. He is currently featured in the Netflix documentary about the history of eyewear. Sands lives in Southern California with his wife and teenage daughter.

Bruce Thomas

Bruce Thomas was born as the third son to Earl and Helen Thomas at Bonne Terre Hospital on Nov. 30, 1957. He lived at the same address in Farmington for the first 18 years of his fun life. He attended Franklin and Jefferson Elementary and Farmington Junior/Senior High Schools. Thomas played football, basketball, and tennis during his high school years. Thomas earned Conference First Team as a quarterback in 1975. He won the most Extra Curricular Activities award for his senior year (13) and was awarded the second-ever Knight of the Year for the 1975/76 school year. Bruce was a member of the Symphonic Band, A Cappella Choir, Choraliers, student council and honor society. Member of the High School musical ‘Oklahoma' in 1974. He graduated in 1976.

Thomas obtained an appointment through his congressional representative and the Academy to the Class of 1980 at the United States Air Force Academy and the Naval Academy. He selected the Air Force to keep from living on a boat and entered basic training at the Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on June 28, 1976, a short month after high school graduation. The Class of 1980 was the first class to allow women into the Academy. Thomas attended Army Airborne training at Fort Benning, Georga, in 1978 and willingly jumped out of five Air Force aircraft to complete his Army Parachute qualifications. While at the Academy, Bruce soloed in the T-41, a single-engine prop aircraft. After four years, he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering May 28, 1980. Thomas was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the US Air Force on that date.

Thomas married his former spouse Peggy Shy on his graduation day, and they traveled to Vance Air Force Base, Oklahoma, for Undergraduate Pilot Training. After a full year of flying two different aircraft, he received his Silver Pilots Wings in the US Air Force. He returned to Vance AFB as an instructor pilot, teaching new pilots how to fly. All three of his daughters, Jennifer, Susan, and Heather, were born in Oklahoma. Thomas was awarded a training slot for the Fairchild Republic A-10 Warthog and departed Vance AFB in 1985.

He received Fighter Lead-in Training at Holloman AFB, New Mexico, in the AT-38 and A-10 Fighter Training at Davis-Monthan AF Base, Arizona. The A-10 is a single-seat, twin-jet-engine fighter. In January 1986, Thomas graduated from his A-10 training and traveled to his next base near Fairbanks, Alaska. While in Alaska, he participated in Arctic Survival School and deployed to Norway, South Korea and many places around Alaska. Thomas was the project officer on multiple deployments and exercises at Eielson AF Base. He exited active duty Air Force in early 1989 to join the Air Force Reserves in Kansas City, Missouri.

Thomas accepted a full-time Air Force Reserve, A-10 flying position at Richards-Gebaur AF Base, MO (Kansas City Area), then moved to Barksdale AF Base, Louisiana, in 1989 and returned to Richards-Gebaur in 1993.

His full-time position as an A-10 flight instructor/evaluator was essential to the reserve unit's operating capability. His position allowed part-time airline pilots to participate more freely and maintain their qualifications. The base in Kansas City was closed in 1995, and his unit, the 303d Fighter Squadron, was moved to Whiteman AF Base near Knob Noster, where it remains today.

Shortly after arriving at Whiteman, Thomas’ unit started deploying to various combat locations in support of worldwide threats. His unit had three deployments to Italy, flying combat missions over the former Yugoslavia. They then deployed to Kuwait to patrol the Southern No-fly zone in Iraq. They then deployed to Turkey and patrolled the Northern No-fly zone in Iraq. Another trip to Kuwait ended these deployments as the 9/11 attacks hit the USA.

Thomas’ unit was activated for one year to support Operation Iraqi Freedom. They deployed their A- 10s to Kuwait and then into Iraq, operating from two different old Iraq fighter bases, which they had to rebuild. In 2003, he spent the year in Iraq, flying combat missions protecting Army and Marines on the ground. His unit opened up two different old Iraqi fighter bases during this operation. He separated from the Air Force Reserves in November 2004 with over 24.5 years of flying experience.

Thomas has received two Meritorious Service Medals, three Air Medals, two Air Force Commendation medals, nine Combat Readiness Medals, the Air Force Combat Action Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal. He also has the Meritorious Unit Award for his unit’s actions in Operation Iraqi Freedom and the National Defense Service medal with one bronze service star. For actions in foreign countries, Thomas has received the NATO Medal for Yugoslavia and the Iraq Campaign Medal with three Bronze Service Stars.

Thomas became a part-time reservist in 2000 and obtained a job with Southwest Airlines as a commercial pilot. He progressed to be a captain in 2006 and held this position until his retirement in 2020. Southwest Airlines offered Thomas an early retirement during the COVID-19 pandemic. So after 40 years of aviation, he finally stopped flying for a living.

Thomas has published two mystery/thriller books. Both are in his Special Projects Unit series and have historical action periods. The Hope of the South (2019) and Chaos Above the Sand (2021) are available everywhere, in all formats. He is working on a screenplay for his second book at this time.

He is married to Vivian Thomas, and they have a blended family of five children, and the kids have blessed them with 11 grandchildren. The couple is a member of the board of directors for a mental health non-profit in the Kansas City area. Both enjoy playing tennis and rooting on their favorite sports teams.

1983 State Baseball Champions

The Knights finished the regular season with a 15-4 record, MAAA Conference Championship, and had outscored their opponents 156-61 in the regular season. The final record after the playoffs was 21-4.

Coach Joe Arnold was the assistant coach and a former college pitcher. As an unpaid coach, “Coach A” nonetheless had a big impact on the team’s success. The pitchers had nothing but respect for “Coach A,” and Coach David Cramp has always said that without Joe Arnold, there would have been no State Championship. His coaching, particularly the fact that he volunteered, added the coaching ability this team so needed.

Cramp was the Knight's head coach. Until 1983, the Knights baseball players only knew him as an accounting teacher. What they would soon learn, however, was that Coach Cramp knew baseball, knew coaching and knew how to build and motivate a team. He was always in complete control of the team. He let the players be upbeat and have fun but guided them every step of the way.

Players on the team were Chris Baechle, Tom Burcham, Kevin Detring, Robbie Morris, Rod Bone, Bob McLeod, Bob Bone, Dave Feezer, Mark Hickman, Dave Smith, Gregg Sparks, Joel Wegener, Paul Ammonette, Doug Forsythe, Scott Hibbits, David Johnston, Joe Pfister and Rich Summers.