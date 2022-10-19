Halloween happenings at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park

Join the park team at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, as they host their annual Halloween Happenings event. Come dressed as your favorite movie characters, supernatural creatures or in other extravagant costumes.

Games, interpretive tables, costume judging and more will fill the evening. The night will end with an evening program about Missouri’s most disgusting and vile creatures. Participants are encouraged to bring a flashlight.

The event will be at the campground near the park store. Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park is located at 148 Taum Sauk Trail in Middle Brook. For more information, contact the Black River Center at 573-546-2450.

For more information on Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.