 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Halloween happenings at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park

  • 0
Halloween happenings at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park

The public is invited to attend the free Halloween Happenings event taking place from 5-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park. Come dressed as your favorite movie characters, supernatural creatures or other extravagant costumes

 Missouri State Parks

Join the park team at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, as they host their annual Halloween Happenings event. Come dressed as your favorite movie characters, supernatural creatures or in other extravagant costumes.

Games, interpretive tables, costume judging and more will fill the evening. The night will end with an evening program about Missouri’s most disgusting and vile creatures. Participants are encouraged to bring a flashlight.

The event will be at the campground near the park store. Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park is located at 148 Taum Sauk Trail in Middle Brook. For more information, contact the Black River Center at 573-546-2450.

For more information on Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TAKE A GUESS

TAKE A GUESS

What you're looking at is a genuine pink lake. The water is really pink, not intentionally colored, and it's this week's Take a Guess. Do you …

CS DESIGN HOLDS RIBBON CUTTING

CS DESIGN HOLDS RIBBON CUTTING

CS Design owners Stacey and Chris Sisk cut the ribbon at their new Farmington office located at 101 Hyler Drive, in the new shared workspace b…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News