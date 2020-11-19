HAM, BEANS AND GOOD COMPANY

The Knights of Pythias held a “Disaster Fund” dinner last weekend. Over 100 local residents attended the dinner that was held on Nov. 9 in Farmington. Pictured above are members of the organization and volunteer workers who helped in the ham and bean dinner preparations: Carl Lewis, Burton Pfeifer, Jim Hill, George Bohs, Delbert Henson, Mildred Cox, Thelma Bohs, Dorothy Reeves, Pauline Pfeifer, Lida Overall and Lorris Cole.