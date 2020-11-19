 Skip to main content
HAM, BEANS AND GOOD COMPANY
The Knights of Pythias held a “Disaster Fund” dinner last weekend. Over 100 local residents attended the dinner that was held on Nov. 9 in Farmington. Pictured above are members of the organization and volunteer workers who helped in the ham and bean dinner preparations: Carl Lewis, Burton Pfeifer, Jim Hill, George Bohs, Delbert Henson, Mildred Cox, Thelma Bohs, Dorothy Reeves, Pauline Pfeifer, Lida Overall and Lorris Cole.

This photo originally appeared in the Thursday, Nov. 13, 1980 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

