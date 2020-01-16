Harlan to speak at chamber banquet

A former resident of Farmington, W.M. (Bud) Harlan, new president of Manchester Bank of St. Louis, will be principal speaker at the annual installation banquet of the Farmington Chamber off Commerce, Thursday evening, January 15. The banquet will be at seven o’clock at Memorial Methodist Church.
Harry L. Denman will be installed as president of the Chamber of Commerce for the second year. He was re-elected, along with Dean Danieley as vice-president, because of several projects which were started in 1969 but have not been completed.
New board members will be Bill Cooper, president of Cooper Oil Co., and John Martin, local manager of Missouri Natural Gas Co. Re-elected to two-year terms were Mayor W.K. Giessing and Superintendent of Schools Ray Henry.
Four board members have one more year to serve on their two-year term. They are Clarence Benton, Raymond Holmes, Bob Greif and Jack Sebastian.
Mr. Harlan grew up in Farmington and graduated from Farmington High School. He was the son of Mr. and Mrs. William Harlan. Mr. Harlan Sr. was president of the United Bank of Farmington from the time of its founding in 1934 until his retirement in 1954.
Mr. Harlan has kept close ties with the Farmington community during the intervening years. He has been an active member of both boards of trustees of Presbyterian Home for Children of Missouri and Presbyterian Homelife in Farmington. He has served in most offices of both boards for a number of years. He is presently executive vice-president of Presbyterian Home for Children and on the executive committee of Presbyterian Homelife.
Presbyterian Homelife’s original building was built on his homesite at 301 Cayce Street. An aunt of Mr. Harlan’s, Mrs. B.C. Hardesty, is now a Homelife resident.
Mr. Harland has also been active in many other aspects of community and state affairs. He served as a member of the board of trustees at Westminster College at Fulton, Missouri, and recently as its president.
He has also served in numerous positions in various banking committees and organizations in St. Louis and Missouri.
Tickets, at $2.50 each, may be purchased by contacting the Chamber of Commerce office at 756-3615.
(This story originally appeared in the Jan. 15, 1970 issue of The Farmington Press.)
