Harris, Breakfield selected Elks 'Students of the Year'

The Scholarship Committee of Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 announced the selection of Rothman Harris III of Farmington High School and Drew Breakfield of St. Paul Lutheran High School as “2019-20 Student of the Year” for their respective high schools.

Rothman Harris III, the son of Samantha and Rothman Harris of Farmington, was initially selected as the Farmington High School “Student of the Month” for October 2019. His honors and awards include being selected to attend Boys State in 2019, vice president of the 2020 senior class, treasurer of the National Honor Society and the World Cafe, Academic All-State – three years, First Team All-Conference Defensive End and second team tight end.

Harris has been involved in many organizations. He is a member of the National Honor Society (NHS) 2019-20, student council, Scholar Bowl Team, Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA), Worldwide Youth in Science and Engineering (WYSE), Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), the Key Club, and the World Cafe. He's active on the FHS football team, wrestling team, track team, soccer team, as well as working on his Eagle Scout project for the Boy Scouts. After graduation, Harris is planning to attend a four-year university and pursue a career in the medical field.