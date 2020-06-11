Harris, Breakfield selected Elks 'Students of the Year'

The Scholarship Committee of Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 announced the selection of Rothman Harris III of Farmington High School and Drew Breakfield of St. Paul Lutheran High School as “2019-20 Student of the Year” for their respective high schools.
Rothman Harris III, the son of Samantha and Rothman Harris of Farmington, was initially selected as the Farmington High School “Student of the Month” for October 2019. His honors and awards include being selected to attend Boys State in 2019, vice president of the 2020 senior class, treasurer of the National Honor Society and the World Cafe, Academic All-State – three years, First Team All-Conference Defensive End and second team tight end.
Harris has been involved in many organizations. He is a member of the National Honor Society (NHS) 2019-20, student council, Scholar Bowl Team, Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA), Worldwide Youth in Science and Engineering (WYSE), Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), the Key Club, and the World Cafe. He's active on the FHS football team, wrestling team, track team, soccer team, as well as working on his Eagle Scout project for the Boy Scouts. After graduation, Harris is planning to attend a four-year university and pursue a career in the medical field.
Drew Breakfield, the son of Tracey and James Breakfield of Farmington, was initially selected as the St. Paul Lutheran High School “Student of the Month”for September 2019. His honors and awards included being selected to All-District baseball and playing on the school’s soccer and track teams. After graduation, Breakfield plans to attend a four-year university to continue his athletic career and earn a degree in education.
Other 2019-20 students of the month for Farmington High School included Kassandra Ramos, September; Laiken Cash, November; Jenna Nguyen, December; Matthew Kurtz, January; Cooper Williams, February; Corrine Myers, March; Karrine Lilley, April; and Ryan Fuemmeler, May.
Other 2019-20 students of the month for St. Paul Lutheran High School included Carly Robbs, October; Remington Ross, November; Tatum Legan, December; Meagan Anderson, January; Ryan Dempsey, February; Izze Carroll, March; Danel Reese, April; and Cody Ziegelmeyer, May.
The Scholarship Committee also honors the following students for their accomplishments during the past school year: State Elks Allocated Winner – Alesia Ryan, $1000; Bill Merriman Scholarship Winner – Hau Phan, $1000; Lodge ER Winners (Farmington High School) Rothman Harris III and Ryan Fuemmeler and (St. Paul Lutheran High School) Lauren Bishop and Abigail Cassimatis; Lodge MVS Scholarship Winners – Madeline Buerck, Josie Campbell, Isabella Castro, Olivia Currington, Kayla Galczynski, Jacob Henderson, Branden Herrington, Jenna Nguyen, Kassandra Ramos, Remington Ross, Brianna Speaker, Taylor Stamm and Dorian Woodson.
