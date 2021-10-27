 Skip to main content
Harvest Night returns Friday to downtown Farmington
Harvest Night returns Friday to downtown Farmington

Harvest Night returns Saturday to downtown Farmington

Harvest Night returns to downtown Farmington starting at 4 p.m. Friday. It's a family-friendly event that allows children and their parents to safely celebrate Halloween.

A family-friendly Halloween tradition returns to downtown Farmington beginning at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29.

The Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce's Harvest Night invites costumed children and their parents a chance to visit local businesses for Trick or Treat snacks beginning at 4 p.m. From 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. children can take part in games, prizes and fun behind the Jefferson Street Plaza. At 5:30 p.m., the New Era Costume Contest takes place in Long Hall.

Event sponsors are New Era Bank, Unico Bank, First State Community Bank, Belgrade State Bank, Hensco Technologies Inc, American Family Insurance, and Taylor Tax & Consulting.

TAKE A GUESS
