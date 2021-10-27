Harvest Night returns Friday to downtown Farmington

The Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce's Harvest Night invites costumed children and their parents a chance to visit local businesses for Trick or Treat snacks beginning at 4 p.m. From 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. children can take part in games, prizes and fun behind the Jefferson Street Plaza. At 5:30 p.m., the New Era Costume Contest takes place in Long Hall.