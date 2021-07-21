 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hays receives MacMurray Foundation scholarship
0 comments

Hays receives MacMurray Foundation scholarship

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Hays receives MacMurray Foundation scholarship

Lydia Hays

 Submitted photo

MacMurray Foundation & Alumni Association recently announced that Lydia Hays of Farmington has been named a MacMurray Scholar for 2021–2022 and will receive a $1,000 scholarship from the MacMurray Foundation & Alumni Association. Hays has received the Nancy Witthoeft Scholarship from the foundation.

Hays was a student at MacMurray College before it closed in 2020, and is currently a student at Central Methodist University in Fayette pursuing a degree in elementary education. Murray Scholars must meet high academic requirements set by MacMurray Foundation to be eligible.

MacMurray Foundation & Alumni Association was formed as a separate organization by a small group of volunteers following the announced closure of MacMurray College, to continue the higher education institution's legacy.

The mission of MacMurray Foundation is to provide scholarships to individuals with an association to the college —former student or relative of alumni, staff, faculty, or board member— and who is wanting to pursue a career in an area for which the college was known; to hold and display MacMurray College Archives, memorabilia and artifacts; and to keep alumni engaged with each other. For more information about the Foundation, please see www.MacAlumFoundation.org.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

This strange looking gadget actually performs two jobs well. Do you know what it is? f you think you know what it is, send an email with your …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News