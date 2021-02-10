Health and wellness a priority in Farmington schools

“When we shut down for Covid, because we had that WSCC system in place, our nutrition and food service person, who is on the Health and Wellness Committee, immediately reached out and we had our coaches and safety people delivering food alongside our cafeteria workers. They could go out and make sure parents had enough food, services or school supplies. Instead of just dropping off a meal, you’re looking at what other needs does this family have.”

Another example Krause gave was improvements in physical fitness for students throughout the day.

“Our physical education teachers were pretty much the only people that were preaching kids have to get out,” she said. “Once they’re allowed to have that conversation, teachers and administrators started to work with health officials to have ‘brain breaks’ and have little exercise moments or activities. When they’re physically fit, emotionally fit and socially fit, they’re much better and well-rounded, and your academics are going to be taken care of.”

Krause said that Farmington has been working with Laura Beckmann, wellness coordinator with Missouri’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.