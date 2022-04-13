 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Health Expo returns to MAC campus after two year hiatus

The St. Francois County Community Partnership Health Expo brings hundreds of people to Mineral Area College's Field House in 2018. The expo was canceled the last two years due to COVID-19.

The Health Expo might have experienced a two-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic during the springs of 2020 and ’21, but St. Francois County Community Partnership, a non-profit clearinghouse of resources for families and children in the area, is bringing the health fair back on April 23. This year’s theme is “Taking Back Your Health.”

On the premise that life’s more enjoyable when one is healthy, this 23rd expo will offer games and activities for kids, snacks and drinks, prizes, demonstrations, health screenings, and tours of emergency vehicles from 8 a.m. to noon that Saturday at the Mineral Area College Field House, 5270 Flat River Road.

The partnership started the expo as a wellness fair in 1996, and since then, it’s reached thousands of visitors almost every year – when a global pandemic isn’t raging, of course.

“After two years of staying home having to be apart from each other, we can all agree, we need to get back on track,” said Bill Bunch, the partnership’s executive director. “This year’s theme reaches far and wide, yet is so very personal for everyone, since the pandemic has impacted all of us. We’re ready to take back our lives and that starts with our health — not just physically but mentally, as well.”

Bunch indicated, with the cancellation for the last two years, continuity has been lost and registration from local health agencies and partnership members has been down a bit for this year’s expo, but vendor packets have gone out and applications are slowly being returned.

The deadline to sign up to exhibit at the Health Expo is April 12 if one wants to be included on the advertising and flyers, but if the deadline is missed and there’s still room, booth space can still be available.

It’s $25 for the first space, $10 for each additional space. Categories for the booths include Parents Working, Healthy Children & Families, Safe Homes & Communities, Children Prepared to Enter School, Children & Youth Succeeding in School, and Youth Ready to Enter Adulthood. Anyone interested in reaching the public and promoting good health in its many forms can call 573-760-0212 or email Partnership Officer Manager Tiffany Creamer, tiffany@sfccp.org.

The partnership is particularly looking for health screenings for adults and children, and safety programs and activities for kids.

“The most important outcome of the expo is when potentially serious health conditions are identified by various screenings at the event,” he said. “We ask screeners to keep a tally so they can report to the partnership the number of screenings or services provided, and most importantly, the number of referrals and recommendations for follow-up that were given.”

Free mammograms will be offered by Missouri Baptist Breast HealthCare Center for women ages 40-64 who are uninsured or underinsured. Walk-ins are welcome as the schedule allows, but people are encouraged to call 314-956-9829 to schedule an appointment.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

