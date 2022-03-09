Heir to fortune found after being declared legally dead

This story originally appeared in the Friday, Feb. 6, 1942, issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Word was received this week from Phillip Long Wilson, son of the late Mr. and Mrs. George Wilson, who was born December 9, 1875. When still a young man, he disappeared with no trace of him being found in more than forty years. During the interval, his parents have died, and he has become heir to a fortune of some $35,000, although he was declared legally dead in 1928, and the greater part of the money has been divided among his living relatives.

The strange story began with his birth sixty-six years ago. The Wilson family was among the most prominent in this small community. George Wilson, the father, was a leading attorney of St. Francois County, and at one time served as Mayor of Farmington as well as having held other public offices. His home was located in the residence now owned by George Karsch and was unquestionably the most imposing in town at the time of its erection.

There were three other Wilson children besides Phillip. They were Mary C., Mrs. Sylvester J. Rozier, now deceased; Alexander, who is now a Major in the United States Army; and Dubart L. Wilson, of Hamilton, Canada.

The Wilson family, as well as many other residents in this community, were kin to the Long family, of Canada, and upon the death of the Longs, the relatives came into large inheritances. It will be remembered that Mrs. Long gave the City of Farmington its wonderful city hall, which is known as the Long Memorial Hall, which cost approximately one hundred thousand dollars.

For some reason, Phillip was not content to live his life in Farmington and while still a young man he left this community, and nothing further was heard of him. The exact date of his departure is not known, but it was more than forty years ago. From time-to-time rumors would drift in that he had been seen or heard of in the Western States and after his parents died a determined effort was made to locate him. J. The search was to no avail and in the summer of 1928, the St. Francois County Circuit Court declared him to be legally dead so that the estate could be administered and divided among the children.

The bulk of Phillip's share, amounting to more than $35.000, was divided among the other heirs, all of whom gave refunding bonds so that his money could be refunded should he ever be found alive. However, in May of last year, the Administrator of his estate still had a cash balance of $4.600.

On Monday of this week, Probate Judge J. O. Swink received a letter written by Rev. G. A. McGrane, pastor of the Fremont Presbyterian Church at Sacramento Calif.

In his letter, Rev. McGrane related that he had been called to a Sacramento hospital on the night of January 30th to minister to an elderly man who had been brought in from the mountains with his feet and lower legs badly frozen. He stated that the man had given his name as Phillip Long Wilson and had requested the minister to write to the authorities of St. Francois County, Missouri, for proof of his birth. The letter gave no details as to Mr. Wilson's chances of living, nor of whether he wished to return to this community.

Judge Swink believes that the man is unquestionably the Phillip Long Wilson who disappeared from here more than forty years ago and that the mystery of what had become of him will soon be cleared.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0