ST. LOUIS – During Childhood Cancer Awareness Month this September, the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood to support kids, teens and young adults battling cancer, as well as others in need of transfusions.
According to the National Cancer Institute, more than 15,000 children and adolescents in the U.S. are diagnosed with cancer each year. Childhood cancer patients may need blood products on a regular basis during chemotherapy, surgery or treatment for complications.
Wren Jansen was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, the most common form of childhood cancer, at age 3. In the two years since her diagnosis, Wren has received 16 blood and platelet transfusions, which she calls “unicorn juice,” thanks to a crafty nurse who used the term to calm her fears during treatment. These “magic” gifts from generous donors have helped restore Wren’s strength and spirit so she can be a normal 5-year-old and fight back against cancer.
In December, Wren and her family hope to mark a special milestone – the end of treatment and the battle with cancer won.
Blood and platelet donors of all blood types, especially type O negative and O positive, are urgently needed to replenish the blood supply following a critical summer blood shortage. As a thank-you, those who come to give blood or platelets Aug. 31-Sept. 4 will receive a Red Cross aluminum water bottle, while supplies last. Make an appointment to donate by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Sport Clips and Red Cross partnership highlights childhood cancer awareness
Donors can do good and look good this September when they donate blood or platelets with the Red Cross and get a free haircut coupon from Sport Clips Haircuts – a proud partner of the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, which supports research to find cures for childhood cancers.
“The Red Cross and Sport Clips share a commitment to helping kids kick cancer, and we are thrilled to partner in September for the Saving Lives Never Looked So Good campaign to help bring attention to this important topic,” said Donna M. Morrissey, director of national partnerships, Red Cross Biomedical Services. “We are grateful to Sport Clips for their continued support of the Red Cross and for thanking the generous blood and platelet donors who help make lifesaving treatments possible for many childhood cancer patients.”
Those who come out to give blood or platelets Sept. 1-30 will receive a coupon for a free haircut via email several days after their donation. The coupon is valid through Nov. 11, 2018, at participating Sport Clips locations. Donors must have a valid email address on record to receive the coupon.
“With Sport Clips, the Red Cross and St. Baldrick’s joining forces during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, we hope to spread the word about the importance of blood donations, especially for children fighting cancer,” said Amanda Palm, communications manager for Sport Clips. “Offering a free haircut is our way of saying thank you to blood donors everywhere.”
Donors are urged to make an appointment to donate using the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/sport-clips or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). The Red Cross and Sport Clips encourage donors to use the hashtag #SavingLivesLooksGood to share their new looks and invite others to give.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities from now until Sept. 15 include:
Farmington
Friday: 1:30 - 7 p.m., Farmington Civic Center, 2 Black Knight Drive
Sunday: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church, 501 Carleton
