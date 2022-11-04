Help the Hungry Bake Sale adds Kids Corner

When parents attend this year's Help the Hungry Bake Sale, the parents will have a safe area where they can drop off their younger children to take part in several creative projects while they shop for Christmas goodies, crafts, and gifts.

The 17th annual Help the Hungry Bake Sale is returning to the St. Joseph Catholic School gymnasium from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. This year's theme is "Bake it to 1 Million."

Heading up the brand new "Kids' Corner" is retired teacher Cindy Danieley, who said she is very excited about entertaining children while at the same time helping out parents who want to shop without watching after their kids.

"We're going to have an area set aside, and there will be five stations for the kids to go to," she said. "It's going to be for children ages 3 through 8. The stations will include a cookie walk, cookie decorating table, bag decorating table, cupcake crafts, and a Lego table."

Asked why Kids Corner is being offered this year at the bake sale, Danieley said, "We decided we wanted to do something for the kids so that their parents could shop uninterrupted."

If anyone is wondering how extensive Danieley's teaching experience with children is, she has plenty!

"I taught at Farmington for 30 years — first, second and third grade," she said. "After I retired from teaching, I watched the children of friends, from birth to 2 years old. I've done that for the last 11 years."

Danieley added that she and those who will be working by her side are excited about this new addition to the Help the Hungry Bake Sale.

"There will be a big balloon arch entrance where the kids go in," she said. "It's being made by the Pretty Porches, who do a lot of decorating and are very creative. We're also going to have some high school volunteers to help out, as well as several adults who will be supervising."

All of the proceeds from the Help the Hungry Bake Sale goes to the Ministerial Alliance and St. Vincent de Paul food pantries in Farmington. After the committee discovered the bake sale has raised $875,000 for the two food pantries over the past 16 years, they decided to set a goal of raising $125,000 this year. That's the reason why this year's theme is Bake it to 1 Million.