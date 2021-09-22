 Skip to main content
Help the Hungry BBQ fundraiser returns next month
Help the Hungry BBQ fundraiser returns next month

Help the Hungry BBQ fundraiser returns next month

The Help the Hungry BBQ returns Oct. 8. Money raised from the annual event benefits St. Vincent DePaul and Ministerial Alliance food pantries.

 File photo

Auffenberg’s Help the Hungry BBQ returns from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8. All proceeds collected from the annual fundraiser go to support the St. Vincent de Paul and Ministerial Alliance food pantries.

The $5 bag lunch includes your choice of a pulled pork or a barbecue hamburger, along with chips, treat and water. Carhop service is available at two Farmington locations: Auffenberg Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, 830 Valley Creek Drive, or Memorial United Methodist Church, 425 North St.

Preorder your meal online at HelpTheHungryBakeSale.org by noon, Oct. 6 and pick it up at ether location on Oct. 8th. You can also purchase your meal the day of the Help the Hungry BBQ.

Delivery is available for five or more orders. If you need different delivery times to the same location, fill out a separate order form per delivery time.

