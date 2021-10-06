 Skip to main content
Help the Hungry BBQ fundraiser returns this Friday
The Help the Hungry BBQ returns from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. Money raised from the annual event benefits St. Vincent DePaul and Ministerial Alliance food pantries in Farmington. Meals can be preordered through noon Wednesday but can also be bought on the day of the event.

 File photo

Auffenberg’s Help the Hungry BBQ returns from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday for another year of delicious food and fundraising for local food pantries.

All proceeds collected from the annual fundraiser go to support the St. Vincent de Paul and Ministerial Alliance food pantries in Farmington.

The $5 bag lunch includes the choice of a pulled pork or a barbecue hamburger, along with chips, treat and water. Carhop service is available at two Farmington locations: Auffenberg Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, 830 Valley Creek Drive, or Memorial United Methodist Church, 425 North St.

Preorder meals online at HelpTheHungryBakeSale.org by noon Wednesday and pick it up at ether location on Friday. Meals can also be purchased the day of the Help the Hungry BBQ.

Delivery is available for five or more orders. If you need different delivery times to the same location, fill out a separate order form per delivery time.

