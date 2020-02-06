{{featured_button_text}}
'HELP THE HUNGRY' COMMITTEE MAKES DONATIONS
Kevin R. Jenkins, Farmington Press

Members from the Help the Hungry Bake Sale committee, along with Tim Morgan of Auffenberg Chevrolet, present checks in the amount of $42,500 each to the two Farmington food pantries — St. Vincent de Paul and the Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry. 

"The group raised $85,000 from generous community donations, as well as from a variety of fundraisers held throughout the year that included the Auffenberg BBQ, Spring Fling Vendor Blender and Help the Hungry Bake Sale

Present for the photo from left include Kati Moyers, Denise Gallagher, Jennifer Rhodus of St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, Patsy Weddle, Tim Morgan, Kelly Barnhouse of St. Vincent de Paul food pantry, Ashley Grindstaff, Helen Thurman, Marlene Brockmiller, Jenny Adams, Linda Ragsdale, Nancy Faulkner with the Ministerial Alliance food pantry, Becky Panchot, Cindy Danieley, Mary Lee Faircloth and Chris Landrum.

