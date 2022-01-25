 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HELP THE HUNGRY DONATES TO FOOD PANTRIES

The Help the Hungry Committee handed out checks last week to the Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry and St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, both located in Farmington. The food pantries received their share of the $137,000 raised this year by the committee. The money was raised through the Help the Hungry Bake Sale, as well as other fundraisers that included the Vendor Blender and BBQ Lunch.

Presenting a $68,500 check to Jennifer Rhodus, manager of the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry is Marlene Brockmiller, left; and Linda Ragsdale presents a $68,500 check to Nancy Faulkner, manager of the Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry, right.

