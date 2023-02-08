After completing a very successful Help the Hungry Bake Sale in November, Chris Landrum and her committee gathered Monday at First Baptist Church in Farmington to present checks totaling $138,000 to Nancy Faulkner, director of the Farmington Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry, and Agnes Hinkebein, director of the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry.

Faulkner and Hinkebein each received checks in the amount of $69,000 from the proceeds of this year’s bake sale and its associated fundraisers. Both women expressed thanks to the committee for the money that will allow their programs to help those in the community in need of food and other staple items in times of financial need.

“The amount we raised this year was amazing,” said Landrum. “We are just thrilled. Our girls worked really hard this year. We really got organized and regrouped. It all paid off, I think.”

Not only did this year’s bake sale raise a lot of money, but it lived up to this year’s theme, “Bake It to a Million.”

“We did — we baked it to a million,” Landrum said, smiling. “We were at $125,000 shy of making it to the million dollar mark that we have donated to the two food pantries, so that was our impetus for really trying to get our acts together so that we would make sure we reached that goal. But we exceeded it tremendously, and I’m just humbled and thrilled. I couldn’t be prouder of my group of ladies.

“When we started this 17 years ago, we never ever would have dreamed that we would make a million dollars. It’s true. All we were thinking about was, ‘Is anybody going to show up for the first bake sale?’ We just took it year by year, and then all of a sudden, here we were. It was never our goal to make any certain amount of money. We just wanted to do what God wanted to have happen. We’ve been so blessed to be a part of this.”

After the check presentation, Faulkner offered thanks to those who attended the bake sale and, through their donations, provided much-needed funds for both food pantries.

“We are extremely blessed by the community for them to come out and support the Help the Hungry Bake Sale like this and, through that, the food pantries,” Faulkner said.

Asked what the donation will mean to the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, Hinkebein said, “It means lots more good produce, fresh produce. It ensures that we’ll be able to the quality and quantity of food that they are used to getting. This is coming at the right time because this is when people really need that protein, really need those soups and vegetables to stay healthy. Not only warm but healthy!”

According to Hinkebein, St. Vincent de Paul served about 650 families last month, and Faulkner estimated that the Farmington Ministerial Alliance normally helps out approximately 250 families. Both agreed that the checks they receive from the Help the Hungry Bake Sale provide a large percentage of their budgets every year.

“We do have some other funding, but it’s the biggest part of our budget,” Faulkner said.

Despite the large donation from Help the Hungry, both food pantries are still in need of donations from the community throughout the year.

“With the price of food right now, we’re seeing an increase in clients,” Faulkner said. “People are struggling really bad with the cost of food.”

Asked about the Farmington Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry’s new location in the former building occupied by the Farmington Family Center, Faulkner said, “It’s everything we hoped it would be and more. We are so blessed that we got this building. We’re wanting to streamline our operations and make them more efficient.”

As far as the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, Hinkebein remarked that it’s doing well because of the community support it receives.

“We are so proud to be a part of a community that’s so caring and so giving and free with not only their time, but with their money. We have lots of supporters who come and volunteer. They’ll do anything and everything you want. There’s no limit to what they’ll do for us — and yes — Help the Hungry is our main source of help, but we have lots of places that help us. Hulsey Real Estate — they give us huge amounts of food and money several times a year. They’ve told us, ‘If you need more, come back and ask.’ We can always use more, but you hate to keep begging and begging — but the need is there.”

The hours for the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry are from 9 to noon Tuesdays and Fridays. To make a donation, send a check in care of the food pantry to P.O. Box 110, Farmington, MO 63640.

The hours for the Farmington Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Those interested in volunteering can pick up a volunteer application during those hours. Food donations can be dropped off at the pantry receiving door from 8 a.m. to 4:30, Monday through Friday. Monetary donations can be dropped off anytime during the pantry’s regular hours.

Both Faulkner and Hinkebein said they welcome people to drop by and see their facilities and meet their volunteers.