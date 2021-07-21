Helvey awarded PHCF's Lipstein Scholarship

Arcadia Valley High School’s Hannah Helvey was selected by the Parkland Health Center Foundation Board to receive the 2021 Steve Lipstein Scholarship.

Helvey will be attending Truman State University in the fall, majoring in biochemistry and molecular biology. She dreams of becoming a doctor and working in either the Emergency Department or Intensive Care Unit.

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity this scholarship has provided me,” said Helvey. “The Steve Lipstein Scholarship will help me greatly in furthering my education during medical school and I couldn’t be more thankful to the Parkland Foundation for choosing me to be the recipient of such a great scholarship!”

To honor the work and dedication of Steve Lipstein, the Parkland Health Center Foundation established a scholarship in 2018 in his honor. The annual $2,500 scholarship is awarded to a local high school senior entering into college majoring in the medical field.