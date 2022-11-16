Henderson to serve as House Speaker Pro Tem

One day after an election in which the Republican Party established a 111-seat majority in the Missouri House of Representatives, state Rep. Mike Henderson was selected by his colleagues in the House Republican Caucus to serve as Speaker Pro Tem for the 102nd General Assembly.

As Speaker Pro Tem, Henderson will preside over the floor debate in the absence of the Speaker of the House. In addition, the Speaker Pro Tem is an ex-officio member of all House committees and is an integral member of the leadership team for the Missouri House of Representatives.

Henderson said he is honored to have the support of his colleagues as he assumes a position that will play a role in advancing Republican priorities during the upcoming session.

"I want to thank my colleagues for their support and for entrusting me with the office of Speaker Pro Tem," said Henderson, R-Desloge. "I am excited and ready to get to work to ensure the priorities of our caucus make it through the legislative process and into law."

He added, “We have an outstanding leadership team in place that will work not only to support the members of our caucus but also to advocate for the many, many Missourians who sent us to Jefferson City to defend conservative principles. It’s an honor to be part of the team and to use my new position to be an even stronger voice for the people of the 117th District.”

Henderson was first elected to the House in November 2016 and was re-elected in 2018, 2020, and again this year for his final term. Before being elected to the Missouri Legislature, he worked as an educator for more than 30 years, primarily in the North County R-1 School District. During his service in the House he most recently served as the chairman of the House Workforce Development Committee.

Henderson joins the rest of the leadership team that was selected by the House Republican Caucus on Wednesday. Other leadership members include state Rep. Jon Patterson who was selected to serve as Majority Floor Leader and Rep. Jamie Burger who will take on the role of Assistant Majority Floor Leader. State Rep. Hardy Billington was elected to the position of House Majority Whip. State Rep. Chris Dinkins will serve as caucus chair. The caucus had previously selected state Rep. Dean Plocher to serve as the next Speaker of the House.

When the legislature convenes in January for the 2023 legislative session, a full vote of all House members will confirm Henderson’s role as Speaker Pro Tem. Henderson will succeed Speaker Pro John Wiemann, who is leaving office because of term limits.