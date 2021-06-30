Henson excited about role in 'The Forever Purge'

Henson appears briefly in the movie’s trailer asking, “Anybody hear the sirens?”

“I actually lucked out,” he said. “A lot of times in acting, unless you’re one of the leads, you don’t know whether or not you’re going to make the cut in the film. That happened to me in a TV show I shot, but then I saw that I’m in the trailer, so that’s pretty cool.

"I’m like, ‘Well, at least they can’t cut me out if they’re putting me in the trailer. I still can’t give away too much, but you can kind of guess what kind of character I’m playing. Another one of the things with these movies is, it usually doesn’t end up well for many of the people — unless you are the actual lead.”

Henson admits that people don’t tend to see movies like The Forever Purge to watch A-list actors vie for an Oscar nomination. What it all comes down to is the thrills, chills, and action. Many of the lead characters in the film are played by Mexican TV actors and the film is helmed by Mexican director Everardo Gout, however, three well-known American actors appear in the film — Will Patton, Josh Lucas and Cassidy Freeman. And While Henson had a good time working on the film, the pandemic ended up changing more than just the film’s release date.