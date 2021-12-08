Hente: The chamber is much more than a club for business

Located on the corner of North Washington and College streets, the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce (FRCC) is a very busy organization with almost 400 members catering to the needs of businesses and the community in general.

Many people may think of FRCC as a club for local businesses. While businesses are a big part of the chamber, Executive Director Candy Hente emphasized that many of the chamber's activities help the community as a whole.

“Your average person on the street comes to the chamber looking for information about local businesses, relocation packets and tourism information,” she said. “We distribute about 600 relocation packets a year. We give them out to our largest employers and hotels. It’s a great first impression for people that are new to the community, whether they are visiting or thinking of moving here. It contains information on everything from housing and shopping and dining to fun things to do in the area.

"I am a transplant to the area and I looked at all those things when I moved here. It also contains information about our schools in the area as well as higher education and training programs. Churches, clubs and organizations are included as well. We don’t want people to just move here, we want them to become members of our community.”

Hente estimates the chamber has more than a thousand walk-ins over a year’s time who ask about anything from the availability of senior citizen apartments to the best deer hunting locations in the area — and that doesn’t include the chamber members, committees, and board meetings that use the training room on a regular basis.

Aside from serving as a clearinghouse for information about the surrounding area, the chamber also hosts the city of Farmington’s "State of the City Address" and coordinates with other chambers to sponsor the "State of the County Address" every year.

However, some of the most visible annual events put on by the chamber are the Home and Outdoor Expo, Celebration of Success Banquet, golf tournament, Harvest Night and Farmington Christmas Parade. Of course, the biggest event put on every year by the chamber is Farmington Country Days.

As a day-to-day benefit for anyone living in or visiting the Parkland and the surrounding area, the chamber recently initiated the Eat, Shop Play in the Parkland app. Hente heavily promotes it to anyone who contacts the chamber.

“People contact us requesting a relocation packet, a hardcopy which we are happy to mail to them,” she said. “But now I tell them you can get all that information in the palm of your hand instantly on your cell phone. There’s many people that have moved here from the cities or outside of the country.

"They love having an app that tells them all of the places to eat and fun things to do and places to shop. If they are making their home here, there’s the 'Stay' section that has all the information about realtors and apartments and moving and storage places.”

Chamber memberships are available for anyone who is interested in becoming a part of the organization — not just business owners. According to Hente, there is a lot of value in a chamber membership for anyone who joins up.

“We do have an individual membership where someone can join to be involved with the activities of the chamber; they want to stay in communication with and support the mission of the chamber,” she said. “A lot of retired people will enjoy being members.”

The FRCC's mission statement is "Advancing Business — Strengthening Community."

“When you have strong businesses, you have a strong community,” she said. “You have the good paying jobs that people need. You have the services and goods that people want to buy. You have the activities that people want to participate in.

"We work on both ends of that spectrum, some of the things we do are more community-centered like Country Days. That’s a signature community event that’s been going on for more than 40 years that brings in thousands of people. I called the hotels one year after Country Days to check on vacancies and all of them were full or right at capacity.”

Obviously, the chamber works with member businesses to promote growth. Hente spoke about the wide range of services the organization provides from no cost use of the training room for meetings to professional development and workshops, to internet and advertising promotions.

The one thing that Hente accentuates is the value of the networking that goes on between members — whether it is at one of the morning mixers held at various businesses around town or the monthly business and community luncheons that take place at the Centene Center.

“I’ve had people that look at it from the aspect of saying they didn’t get any leads, so they’re not going to network,” she said. “Networking isn’t about one piece connected to one other piece. It’s about one piece connected to another piece and another piece, etc. That’s what forms a net. It’s not just about that one person you meet, but the other people that other person knows. You have to think bigger than just the here and now when it comes to networking.

“You may go to a presentation or a luncheon that has nothing to do with you. Then a day or a week later someone comes into your business or sphere and they have a problem and you have just learned about this at the chamber luncheon. You can share that with them and they could go there or do this and then you’ve just built a rapport with that person by sharing that information with them. People want to do business with people they know, like, and trust.”

In addition to the FRCC's sponsorship of events throughout the year, the organization holds ribbon cuttings, open houses and groundbreaking ceremonies, along with providing services to local businesses too numerous to mention. Additionally, FRCC works with various governmental entities to assist in the growth of local businesses and job creation.

“We’re getting ready to start the SCORE/Small Business Administration free confidential business mentoring program,” Hente said. “That’s one place that we hope to plug in a lot of retired business people into helping other business owners succeed — whether they are startups or expanding an existing business. [We use] our relationship with legislators. We’ve hosted roundtables with Senator Blunt, the Department of Labor, and have worked with the lieutenant governor’s office.”

The chamber also participates in SEMO Regional Planning Commission Strategic Planning; and to help develop future business leaders and employees, it has partnered with Farmington High School in several programs that include the apprenticeship/internship initiative and the INCubatoredu program. As a part of the Career Steering Committee at the high school, the chamber coordinated with area employers to create videos about what they look for in hiring employees that were produced by Black Knight TV.

Hente noted that an important part of FRCC's work in promoting business friendly state-level legislation through its membership in the Missouri Chamber Federation.

“They have a strong lobbying group at the state capitol and they’re very successful when they set their priorities for the year,” she said. “We’ve participated for the last four years in that session which establishes the top 10 priorities for the legislative agenda. A couple of years ago, they started discussing rural healthcare. No one was talking about mental health. I raised my hand and said, ‘What about mental health?’ There was a collective ‘Oh!’ around the whole room. It ended up being voted the number one thing that year.”

As a member of the federation, Hente fought to have fully-funded tourism monies to be evenly distributed throughout the state to provide financial assistance in rural areas in addition to urban areas around the state.

Hente explained that, with the chamber increasingly drawing members from locations other than St. Francois County, several years ago the word "regional" was added to its name.

“We have members in six or eight different counties outside of St. Francois County,” she said. “We have members from Cape Girardeau to De Soto. A lot of the resources we provide are a part of that.”

Hente recalled that when she began working with the chamber in 2010, she was only doing so because she worked at a business that was a member.

“You meet so many people, it almost becomes like a chamber family,” she said. “You see these people wherever you go.”

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.