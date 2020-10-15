Here comes 'Talkin’ Joe' in Farmington

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, Oct. 9, 1980 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor
Governor Joseph Teasdale swept into Farmington Wednesday displaying his unique campaign style, a mixture of concern and charm.
Teasdale was met by a large crowd at the entrance to Dugal’s Big Star, who asked the governor to shake their hands, have his picture taken, or get an autograph.
As he entered the store, the governor said, “I’m looking for that big vote here.”
Farmington was the last stop on an out-state campaign swing that included a visit to Ste. Genevieve.
Teasdale also spoke with reporters during the visit.
The governor commented on the recent Globe-Democrat poll which showed Teasdale behind opponent Kit Bond by 14 percentage points.
“Their poll four years ago showed me losing by a landslide. They base their calls on 500 specifically selected phone calls out of 200 million voters,” the governor said. “The Fleishman-Hilliard poll shows me even. Kit Bond’s polls show me even. My polls show me even. The Globe poll is a barometer of hope. They hope that Kit Bond will get elected when we are neck and neck. I just hope it makes Kit Bond complacent life four years ago.
Teasdale also said that the recent resignation by four officials in the Division of Aging will not hurt his election chances. The four employees cited a lack of concern by the governor with the elderly.
“It won’t hurt. People know my record of four years helping the elderly. It’s [their charges] false, they’re phonies. I hope I will be judged on my record and not some turncoats.
Teasdale called his Republican opponent “Kit come lately” on the issues of hazardous waste and care for the elderly.
“I am campaigning on my record. He doesn’t have a record. He didn’t help education, he didn’t have 73 Meet the Governor programs, in four years he didn’t do anything.”
Back on the streets, the governor went down Columbia Street shaking hands and going into businesses.
“You’re doing a wonderful job,” an elderly man told the governor.
“I’ll get better in the second four years,” the candidate responded.
“You look just like on TV,” one woman remarked. “You’re better looking than the other one [Kit Bond}.
“I’d like you to print that,” the governor told this reporter.
Teasdale talked issues with the people he met. He told one woman that he wanted Proposition 11, a referendum controlling waste from nuclear reaction, on the ballot.
“I think it should be on the ballot.”
He also discussed insurance needs of the elderly, roads and money to schools with local residents. The govern also took time to purchase an issue of the Farmington Press.
As the incumbent departed the city for the hospital, he told the crowd, “We can’t let Kit back in. I need your support.”
