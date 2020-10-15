Here comes 'Talkin’ Joe' in Farmington

Teasdale also said that the recent resignation by four officials in the Division of Aging will not hurt his election chances. The four employees cited a lack of concern by the governor with the elderly.

“It won’t hurt. People know my record of four years helping the elderly. It’s [their charges] false, they’re phonies. I hope I will be judged on my record and not some turncoats.

Teasdale called his Republican opponent “Kit come lately” on the issues of hazardous waste and care for the elderly.

“I am campaigning on my record. He doesn’t have a record. He didn’t help education, he didn’t have 73 Meet the Governor programs, in four years he didn’t do anything.”

Back on the streets, the governor went down Columbia Street shaking hands and going into businesses.

“You’re doing a wonderful job,” an elderly man told the governor.

“I’ll get better in the second four years,” the candidate responded.

“You look just like on TV,” one woman remarked. “You’re better looking than the other one [Kit Bond}.

“I’d like you to print that,” the governor told this reporter.