At the request of the East Ozarks Audubon Society (EOAS), the city of Farmington is working the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and …

About the bush honeysuckle

Family:

Caprifoliaceae (honeysuckles)

Description:

The invasive bush honeysuckle is a large, upright, spreading shrub reaching up to 15–20 feet in height, with flowers that change from white to yellow, juicy red berries, and opposite, simple leaves that green up much earlier than surrounding native vegetation.

Its leaves are deciduous, opposite, simple, 1–2½ inches long, narrowly oval with the tip abruptly pointed, the margin entire (not toothed or lobed); upper surface green, lower surface pale green and fuzzy. In late autumn, leaves typically remain green and attached well after the leaves of our native trees and shrubs have fallen.

The bush honeysuckle's bark is grayish brown, tight, with broad ridges and grooves. Its twigs are grayish brown and thornless. The older branches are often hollow.

Flowers May–June, fragrant, in clusters from the leaf axils, tubular, 1-inch long, slender, distinctly two-lipped, with upper lip having four lobes, lower lip with one lobe. Petals change from white or pink to yellowish as they age.

Fruits mature in September–October; typically red berries about ¼ inch across, 2–6 seeded, in pairs in the axils of the leaves.

Size:

Height: to 20 feet (Amur honeysuckle); 6–15 feet (Bella honeysuckle).