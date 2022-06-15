Higher postage rates in effect here July 6

Postmaster Evans yesterday directed the attention of the public to new rates on letter postage effective July 6 as follows: letters and other first-class mail, except postcards, postal cards and private mailing cards, 3 cents an ounce or fraction of an ounce, instead of 2; domestic air mail, 8 cents for the first ounce and 13 cents for each additional ounce, instead of 5 cents and 10 cents; business reply envelopes, 4 cents instead of 3 cents.