Higher postage rates in effect here July 6

This story originally appeared in the June 17, 1932 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Postmaster Evans yesterday directed the attention of the public to new rates on letter postage effective July 6 as follows: letters and other first-class mail, except postcards, postal cards and private mailing cards, 3 cents an ounce or fraction of an ounce, instead of 2; domestic air mail, 8 cents for the first ounce and 13 cents for each additional ounce, instead of 5 cents and 10 cents; business reply envelopes, 4 cents instead of 3 cents.

The one-cent rate on postcards, postal cards and private mailing cards will remain unchanged, as will the two-cent rate on business reply cards on return. The new rates on second class matter, effective July 1 only as to the advertising portion of publications mailed by publishers and news-dealers, will be announced later.

