The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission recently awarded contracts for infrastructure projects in the area as well as other parts of the state's Southeast District.

The multiple contracts announced in Thursday's meeting will fund restorative work on area roads, including plans for resurfacing, pavement improvements, pavement markings, bridge repairs and replacements, and scrub seal projects.

A $16,705,000 contract went to Pace Construction Company, headquartered in St. Louis, with offices in Poplar Bluff and West Plains. The company won the job of resurfacing several sections of road, four of which wind through St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve counties.

Work will begin this year with resurfacing the nearly 21-mile stretch of Highway 32 from Route OO in Farmington to I-55 near Ste. Genevieve. The section of highway is heavily used, with thousands of area motorists traversing the route every day, according to MoDOT's traffic volume data.

Area Engineer Christopher Crocker said the route from Farmington to I-55 was expected to be finished this year. The other overlay projects have a completion deadline of fall 2024.

"So they have any time this year or next year to start and finish most of [the projects] with the exception of Route 32 from Farmington to I-55," said Crocker. "That one, we're asking that they have a completion date of fall of this year. So we expect that they're going to start that one pretty early this year and try to get it done right away.

"We've already pushed that project off a little bit from when we originally wanted to do it. The pavement itself is not in the greatest condition. There are some sliding failures and some bonding issues kind of randomly throughout the project. And we wanted to get that [project] in this construction season to basically take care of now instead of it may be getting worse in the next two years."

Crocker explained that exact dates and time frames for work on the different projects would be discussed at pre-construction conferences yet to be held.

"A big reason we've [set deadlines for 2024] is to provide the contractor with a little bit more flexibility to get a lot of these paving projects into their schedule," Crocker said. "We're really trying to work with them on that so that we can get a little bit of a better bid price. Otherwise, normally we don't push the projects out two years."

The length of Highway D from Highway Y, near French Village to Highway EE in Farmington, will be resurfaced, covering close to 13 miles across St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve counties.

Other resurfacing work will be done on the five miles of Highway 32 that links I-55 to the City of Ste. Genevieve, stopping at Gerard Street.

Road crews also plan to add a center turn lane where Highway 32 intersects with I-55 in Ste. Genevieve County.

A $1,134,786 contract was for bridge rehabilitation on Route 67 over the Union Pacific Railroad and Koen Creek near Park Hills in St. Francois County.

The bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson's $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

The Koen Creek bridge project was awarded to Poplar Bluff-based Joe's Bridge & Grading Inc.

Crocker said the company has the option to begin the bridge work as soon as March 6; however, the actual start date has not yet been determined. Once work has started, the contractor has 60 days from that start date to finish, and all work must be completed by Oct. 1.

The area engineer explained the process of determining when certain roads need to be addressed. The engineers work with their planning partner, the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission, to decide which projects are approved at different times.

"We have an asset management plan, and we basically have a good idea of how long an overlay is going to last," said Crocker. "We start thinking about them ten years out. Then we will also go through and grade each road and determine its condition and then determine when we think it needs to fall in that asset management plan."

In addition to the overlay projects, a $1,190,000 contract was approved for Putz Construction LLC to perform erosion control repairs along various routes throughout the Southeast District.

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved varying sums on multiple other infrastructure projects last week. Funds to be dispersed include:

$1,967,242 awarded to H.R. Quadri Contractors, LLC, for grading and paving on various curves along Route K from Route 21 to Route 49 in Iron and Reynolds counties;

$561,149 to Missouri Petroleum Products Company, LLC, for scrub seals on the section of Route A extending from Route 60 to Route 49 in Carter and Wayne counties as well as parts of Route 162 from I-55 to Route M in New Madrid County;

$885,863 going to Joe's Bridge & Grading, Inc., for a bridge deck and substructure replacement on Route J over Ditch No. 12 in Dunklin County; and

$114,535 awarded to Strack Excavating, LLC, for bridge repairs on the Diversion Channel bridge on Route 25 in Cape Girardeau County.

Additional information regarding timelines and impacts on traffic will be released before construction begins.

Crocker said the best way to get project updates is to sign up for MoDOT alerts on the department's website.

"The best thing to do is go to our website, MoDOT.org, and you can sign up for notifications on that site," he explained. "You can sign up for text updates or email updates, and you can pick whatever county you're interested in to see if there are any major projects. We also break it down by region.

For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636). Visit the department's website, MoDOT.org, and sign up for text or email alerts.