Highway Safety Hero nominations being sought

The Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety is accepting nominations for individuals, organizations and events to be recognized for their efforts in making our roadways safer, moving Missouri toward zero fatalities. Winners will be recognized at the 2022 Missouri Highway Safety and Traffic Conference in Columbia at the end of September.

There are four statewide awards and one award for each of the seven coalition regions. The statewide awards include:

The Buckle Up Phone Down Champion Award recognizes an individual or group who has shown exemplary leadership and dedication to the Buckle Up Phone Down initiative.

The Lay Down the Law Award recognizes a law enforcement officer or enforcement-oriented group who has substantially advanced highway safety in Missouri through innovative traffic safety efforts.

The Tempe Humphrey Award recognizes an individual or group who has focused efforts on our younger drivers.

The HOPE (Highway Opportunities through Professional Engineering) Award recognizes an engineer(s)/team who has incorporated a unique or proven safety feature in a highway project.

The Show Me Zero Regional Award recognizes an individual or group from each coalition region who has shown exemplary leadership in endeavors that significantly improve highway safety.

“We applaud the efforts of those who work so hard to achieve the Coalition’s ultimate goal of zero roadway deaths in Missouri,” said MoDOT State Highway Safety and Traffic Engineer Nicole Hood. “This is an opportunity to recognize those who are helping to save lives.”

Nominations are due by Aug. 10, 2022. Five individuals with an interest in transportation safety have been selected throughout Missouri to judge the statewide awards. Regional awards will be judged by the regional coalitions or independent judges they choose. Award winners and those who nominate them will be notified in August. To submit a nomination for awards, visit savemolives.com/mcrs/highwaysafetyconference.