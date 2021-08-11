'Highways of History' moves forward

The Highways of History Bicentennial Project continues to move forward as Farmington and three other Mineral Area communities were the recipients of historic proclamations presented by state legislators as part of a regional Plank Road and Trail of Tears recognition.
In addition to the Farmington City Council, the Arcadia, Ironton, Farmington and Ste. Genevieve city councils received framed copies of a proclamation from the Missouri State Legislature for promoting tourism activities and shopping as parts of the state emerge from a lockdown due to COVID-19 health concerns.
Other communities that will be receiving plaques during their council meetings include Pilot Knob, Caledonia, Doe Run and Fredericktown.
Despite the great diversity of the communities, the historic Trail of Tears and the Plank Road provided a natural tourism path for collaboration of the historic communities," said Farmington's Nancy Cozean, who helped coordinate the effort with the state's bicentennial activities.
She also noted that state agencies were of "enormous help" as they stepped in to bolster regional efforts.
"Today, parts of our state are just starting to emerge from what seemed an endless tourism drought," Cozean said. "But, having the assistance of various state resources, such as the Humanities Council, and by working together, many of our area communities retained much of their tourism appeal — whether it was extreme cycling in Ironton, shopping in Farmington, historic tours in Ste. Genevieve, dirt track racing in Doe Run or charming shops in Caledonia.
"This multiple effort appears to have helped the communities provide travelers local alternatives that didn't require them to leave the area for destinations that may be less safe from the pandemic."
Cozean thanked the communities — representing some of the state's oldest mining, agricultural and commercial areas — that joined in on the the Highways of History-themed project. The theme, which centered on The Trail of Tears and the Plank Road, promoted regional growth for area vacation and commercial centers. This included accommodations at state and national parks.
Missouri Rep. Dale Wright, R-Farmington, helped coordinate the State Legislative Bicentennial Bill that promoted "staycations" in Ste. Genevieve, St. Francois, Iron and Washington counties. Other state legislators who supported the Highways of History legislation include State Representatives Mike Henderson, Mike McGirl, Chris Dinkins and Rick Francis.