'Highways of History' moves forward

The Highways of History Bicentennial Project continues to move forward as Farmington and three other Mineral Area communities were the recipients of historic proclamations presented by state legislators as part of a regional Plank Road and Trail of Tears recognition.

In addition to the Farmington City Council, the Arcadia, Ironton, Farmington and Ste. Genevieve city councils received framed copies of a proclamation from the Missouri State Legislature for promoting tourism activities and shopping as parts of the state emerge from a lockdown due to COVID-19 health concerns.

Other communities that will be receiving plaques during their council meetings include Pilot Knob, Caledonia, Doe Run and Fredericktown.

Despite the great diversity of the communities, the historic Trail of Tears and the Plank Road provided a natural tourism path for collaboration of the historic communities," said Farmington's Nancy Cozean, who helped coordinate the effort with the state's bicentennial activities.

She also noted that state agencies were of "enormous help" as they stepped in to bolster regional efforts.