Highways of History projects moving forward

The regional planning committee for the Highways of History Project met May 15 at the Farmington Public Library to finalize events and projects for the celebratory year.
The group was formed over a year ago to spearhead events around Madison, Iron, Washington, St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve counties in this, Missouri’s Bicentennial year.
The committee is facilitated by Farmington native Nancy Cozean-Jacob, who said that 2021 marks a very important time for Missouri.
"It is the time the 'Show Me State' celebrates its 200th birthday as a state in the United States of America," she said. "In Madison, Iron, St. Francois, Washington, and Ste. Genevieve counties, this celebration not only recognizes the state’s achievements in history, but also focuses the spotlight on local and regional achievements.
Cozean-Jacob further explained that the region's history is rich today because all the counties have supported their individual and regional efforts in maintaining and preserving their history.
She said, "We are linked by our history and historic highways — the national Trail of Tears of the 1830s, by which thousand of Native Americans would face forced migration from the Eastern states to the West; and the celebrated wooden highway — the Ste. Genevieve-Farmington Planked Road built in 1852-1854 that was used to transport ore from the Iron Mountain area to St. Louis. Two remarkable undertakings."
The Highways of History Project will feature multiple events within the counties through October.
Several of the counties have been working with the Missouri chapter and national office of the Trail of Tears Association for specific road designations. The committee is also providing signage for the areas developed on the Planked Road roads.
After several meetings and legal consultation for this short-termed project, it was proposed and agreed to by the planning committee to use the 501(c)(3) not-for-profit tax designation exemption of the Caledonia Community Foundation ( Caledonia, Missouri). The Caledonia Community Foundation was established in May 2012 for historical, educational and civic projects.
It is registered with the state of Missouri and has a federal tax exempt number (EIN), so businesses and individuals that make donations to the Highways of History Project will receive a tax letter for their donation.
Highways of History Committee member and treasurer, John M. Robinson, III, is board chair to the foundation and facilitated its approval and legal permission with their board of directors.
The Highways of History Planning Committee will have a passport booklet available for sale that will feature all the counties and dates of events — as known at the time of printing — throughout the region.
The passport booklet is being produced by Minuteman Press in Farmington. It will feature the tentative schedule of county events, short narratives of each community participant — six to eight community locations of interest, as well as a stamping location. If an individual visiting the community gets their passport stamped by the designated businesses, they will be eligible for a $500 drawing at the final event to be held in Ste. Genevieve in October.
Dates include the kick-off dedication and official recognition by the National Park Services being held June 9th at Farmington's Long Park for the Trail of Tears, as well as a living history program on July 10th at the Caledonia Village Park in Caledonia; A September bicentennial celebration in Farmington that will include a dedication of the Dayse Baker Douglas School for Colored Community; a recognition of veterans, the American Legion and Daughters of the American Revolution; acknowledgment of the Planked Road trail; and a national parks dedication taking place in Ste. Genevieve in October.
The planning committee's major project is to put together a video of the region focusing on the Trail of Tears and Planked Road trails. The committee is in talks with Matt McClain, owner of Blue Cheetah Media in Potosi, Missouri, for production of the video.
The Highways of History Committee has been endorsed by the Missouri 2021 Bicentennial Commission.
Donations may be made to the Caledonia Community Foundation : Memo: Highways of History Bicentennial Project, P.O. Box 44, Caledonia, MO 63631
Members of the Highways of History Planning Committee are Nancy Cozean-Jacob, chair; John M. Robinson, III, treasurer; Lana Wampler, secretary; Stephen Slinkard; Mary Lee Visnovske; Larry & Rebecca Lacy; Sarah Stahl; and Matt McClain.