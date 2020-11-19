Hinson, Ayers named Elks students of the month

Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 has announced that the Farmington High School and St. Paul Lutheran High School students of the month for November are Emma Hinson and Olivia Ayers, respectively.
Emma Hinson
The daughter of Carrie and Brian Hinson of Farmington, Hinson was selected as a representative at Missouri Girls State 2020 and is a member of the National Honor Society. She competed in MSHSAA District Percussion Ensemble where she received an I / Excellent rating in 2018 and 2020. While attending State in 2018, she received a Gold / I rating. At the 2020 Scholar Bowl Conference, she was a member of the first-place team.
Hinson has been a member of the Black Knight Marching Band (2017-21) and served as a percussion section leader from 2019 to 2021. Also, she has been a member of FBLA (2017-21); yearbook staff (2017-21); FHS Concert and Symphonic Band (2017-21); FHS Math Team (2017-21); All-Conference Band (2019-21); MIZZOU All-Junior Honor Band (2020); Scholar Bowl Team (2017-21); and the FHS Acapella Choir (2020-21).
Following high school graduation, Hinson plans to attend Missouri University of Science and Technology where she intends to pursue a degree in chemistry / chemical engineering. As Student of the Month, she will receive an award of $100 and compete for the Farmington Elks Farmington High School Student of the Year award in May.
Olivia Ayers
The daughter of Tisa and Larry Ayers of Bonne Terre, Ayers is on St. Paul's Student Leadership Team, appeared on the honor roll, and has been All District for Track and Cross Country two years in a row. She has been a member of the basketball team and track team for four years; cross country team, three years; choir, three years; volleyball team, two years; and softball team, one year.
Following high school graduation, Ayers plans to attend Mineral Area College for her associate degree and then enter cosmetology school. As Student of the Month, she will receive an award of $100 and compete for the Farmington Elks St. Paul Lutheran High School Student of the Year in May.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!