Historical groups discuss bicentennial plans

Farmington members of both the Highways of History and Trail of Tears groups recently met at the Earth Mother Health Foods “outside teepee” patio to review their progress for next year’s Missouri Bicentennial celebration.
Area promoter Nancy Cozean noted that the multi-county organization had achieved much of its 2020 goal to come up with an agreement between area communities to help promote the region’s tourism and businesses based on their common linkage with The Trail of Tears and The Plank Road routes.
“We are so fortunate to have achieved an agreement on this theme of Highways of History (HOH) — even though there is real diversity in the communities themselves,” Cozean said. “If ever there was a time for this area to work together to showcase our communities' history, tourism and businesses through these two historic routes, this is it. Many tourists have had to change their travel arrangements because of COVID-19 restraints in both international and national travel. Because of this, we are giving them a chance to rediscover what great opportunities they can find right in their own backyard through our stay vacations."
According to Cozean, HOH is working with state Rep. Dale Wright and other legislators to receive support for their bicentennial project.
"Among other area advantages, the Highways of History project is highlighting improved roadways and diverse state and local park offerings that showcase everything from ancient rock formations and scenic trails to the latest athletic craze of Extreme Cycling at Shepard Mountain in the Arcadia Valley," Cozean said. "Now, the area is also anticipating the arrival of new U.S. National Park offerings at the historic community of Ste.Genevieve in 2021. Bicycling tours are already being offered in Ste. Gen in anticipation of the visiting tourists and locals to this historic city.”
The Highways of History Coalition is currently working with the Missouri Department of Transportation and Mineral Area College's Barry Wilfong on the placement of its distinctive green and white highway signage. The trail signage, based on the original logo of the Plank Road, was provided by historian Robert Mueller and his son from Ste. Genevieve. The HOH group is also discussing ways each of its seven communities can be showcased during next year's 200-year celebration.
For more information on Highways of History 2021 call 845-486-1283 or contact cozeancom@gmail.com
