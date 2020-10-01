Historical groups discuss bicentennial plans

Farmington members of both the Highways of History and Trail of Tears groups recently met at the Earth Mother Health Foods “outside teepee” patio to review their progress for next year’s Missouri Bicentennial celebration.

Area promoter Nancy Cozean noted that the multi-county organization had achieved much of its 2020 goal to come up with an agreement between area communities to help promote the region’s tourism and businesses based on their common linkage with The Trail of Tears and The Plank Road routes.

“We are so fortunate to have achieved an agreement on this theme of Highways of History (HOH) — even though there is real diversity in the communities themselves,” Cozean said. “If ever there was a time for this area to work together to showcase our communities' history, tourism and businesses through these two historic routes, this is it. Many tourists have had to change their travel arrangements because of COVID-19 restraints in both international and national travel. Because of this, we are giving them a chance to rediscover what great opportunities they can find right in their own backyard through our stay vacations."

According to Cozean, HOH is working with state Rep. Dale Wright and other legislators to receive support for their bicentennial project.