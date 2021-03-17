'History of Country Music' returning for ninth year

"On the road again
Just can't wait to get on the road again
Goin' places that I've never been
The life I love is making music with my friends
And I can't wait to get on the road again."
The 9th annual "History of Country Music" show is coming to the Farmington Centene Center Saturday, April 24 with two performances —a 2 p.m. afternoon matinée and a follow-up evening performance starting at 7 p.m.
Due to the pandemic, "History of Country Music 9" was delayed from its traditional time slot — the second weekend in November — to make its return at a safer and more suitable date on the calendar.
"The theme of this year's show is 'On the Road Again,' said Dr. Kevin White, Mineral Area College Music Department head. "The tag, taken from Willie Nelson's mega-hit of 1980, translates to all the songs that will be performed in the show. All must mention a place within the title of the song. Besides this one formal stipulation, all music can be chosen from any point on the timeline of country music's long-running history — from 1927-2021."
According to White, "The History of Country Music" is similar to the Centene Center's "Baby Boomer Reunion Concert" series that has been held the first weekend in August for the past 18 years and is still going strong. Both concerts feature outstanding musicians with many differing backgrounds who have local ties to the surrounding area.
"The major difference in the structure of the two shows is that the 'History of Country Music' only utilizes one band throughout the evening instead of switching musicians on every song," White said. "For variety and to cover the many styles of country music within the show, different vocalists or sets of vocalists will change out each and every song. The band backing up the singers is a full-sized studio country band that can play all of the varying styles throughout country music's storied history.
"The instrumentation will include acoustic and electric guitars, pedal steel guitar, fiddle, banjo, piano, bass and drums. The musical goal is to stay true to the authenticity and sound of the original recordings on which the concert is based and to present the music in the same manner as it would have sounded when first performed live by the original artists."
Reserved seat tickets go on sale for both shows at the Farmington Civic Center. Tickets can also be ordered over the phone from the Farmington Civic Center at 573-756-0900 or purchased at the door on the day of the performance. The cost for individual reserved seats for both performances is $12 per ticket.