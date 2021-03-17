'History of Country Music' returning for ninth year

"On the road again

Just can't wait to get on the road again

Goin' places that I've never been

The life I love is making music with my friends

And I can't wait to get on the road again."

The 9th annual "History of Country Music" show is coming to the Farmington Centene Center Saturday, April 24 with two performances —a 2 p.m. afternoon matinée and a follow-up evening performance starting at 7 p.m.

Due to the pandemic, "History of Country Music 9" was delayed from its traditional time slot — the second weekend in November — to make its return at a safer and more suitable date on the calendar.

"The theme of this year's show is 'On the Road Again,' said Dr. Kevin White, Mineral Area College Music Department head. "The tag, taken from Willie Nelson's mega-hit of 1980, translates to all the songs that will be performed in the show. All must mention a place within the title of the song. Besides this one formal stipulation, all music can be chosen from any point on the timeline of country music's long-running history — from 1927-2021."