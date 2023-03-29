The Farmington R-7 School District has announced the hiring of Josh Hoehn as its new director of operations. He was approved at the March 21st board of education meeting and will begin his new position July 1.

Hoehn is a Farmington High School alum and has been a physical education teacher in the district for 17 years. He has coached 20 years for the Farmington football, wrestling, and baseball teams. His experience in maintenance began in 1996, when he worked part-time for the school district’s grounds crew. He has continued to work part-time in the field of construction/maintenance ever since. His most recent work experience has been with Bollinger Construction, where he has been employed part-time since 2018.

When asked about his new role in the district, Hoehn said, “I am extremely excited about this opportunity! I look forward to continuing to serve the students, staff, and community of Farmington R-7 in a new capacity.”

He is married to Ashley Hoehn, who also serves as a teacher for the Farmington R-7 School District. The Hoehns will be new parents in the coming months when they welcome twins into their family.