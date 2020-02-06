{{featured_button_text}}
Hold-up planned for March of Dimes
A Teen-Agers Hold-Up for March of Dimes will be staged in Farmington on Saturday Jan. 24, according to Liz Presnell, chairman of the drive.

Pictured here are some of the young people who have volunteered their services. From the left are: Gene Greenhaw, Terry O’Connor, Larry Pratt, Charlotte Hunt, Tom Ritter and Theresa Price.

This photo originally appeared in the Friday, Jan. 19, 1990 issue of The Farmington Press Advertiser.

