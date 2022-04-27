Home, Garden & Outdoor Expo brings new ideas for spring! (Photo Page)

Saturday's Farmington Regional Chamber-sponsored Home, Garden & Outdoor Expo gave a warm welcome to spring as it returned to town in a new location — the Farmington High School Black Knight Field House. Director of Events Deena Ward was pleased with the number of vendors who participated in this year's expo and felt there was a good turnout from people throughout the region who wanted to learn about the latest products, ideas and services available for sprucing up the home, lawn and garden in preparation for the months ahead. Now that the expo has come to a successful conclusion, the chamber is preparing for its biggest event of the year — Country Days — that takes place in downtown Farmington June 3-5.