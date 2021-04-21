'Home Run Against Hunger' ends April 30

With 813,840 Missourians labeled as “food insecure,” Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance team members are promoting donations through April 30 to support Feeding Missouri and its many community affiliates as part of the Home Run Against Hunger campaign.

This is the fundraiser’s sixth year.

According to a Map the Meal Gap 2018 study, a growing number of Missouri residents are facing hunger issues due to circumstances surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

There are three ways to give this year. Text MOFB2021 to 44-321 and follow the prompts to utilize this new option. To donate online, visit: feedingmissouri.org/donate/and mention Missouri Farm Bureau in the “Business Name” field on the form. Non-perishable food donations are also great, and farm bureau offices are serving as drop off locations this year.

In the first week of May, a statewide grand total of donations will be announced. Last year’s efforts, despite the pandemic conditions, garnered over a ton of food and $41,500.