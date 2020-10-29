 Skip to main content
Homecoming king and queen candidates
This story originally appeared in the Thursday, Oct. 27, 1960 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

The Farmington Senior High School will have their first homecoming football game and parade this Friday, Oct. 28. Plans have been made by the school’s band and student council for the entertainment which is scheduled for that afternoon and night.

At least six bands will participate in the parade to start on the courthouse square at 2:00. Playing and marching will be groups from both Farmington Senior and Junior High Schools and the high schools of Flat River, Bonne Terre, Bismarck and Elvins.

The game between the Farmington Knights and the Flat River Bears will start at 7:30 p.m. with a program by the Senior High School Band providing a special halftime show. The Homecoming Kin and King will also be crowned at halftime.

Candidates for this title are Mary Anna Rickus and Roger Foreman, Seniors; Sandy Dugal and Charles Waldron, Juniors; Edna Gordon and Eugene Crites, Sophomores.

