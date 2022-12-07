Homeless shelter renovation provides play place for kids

East Missouri Action Agency saw their own paper-chain “ribbon” cut Nov. 16 on the Michael F. Neidorff Journey of Hope Bright Spaces play areas at the Uplift Center in Farmington. Now, kids and teens who stay at the homeless shelter have secure, safe spaces in which to play, learn and relax.

The shelter’s second floor renovation and furnishing was funded by a grant from Centene Charitable Foundation and was put together through Bright Spaces, a non-profit arm of Bright Horizons which operates childcare services for the Centene Corporation.

The play areas are going to play an important role in providing homeless children a sense of normalcy, according to Nicolle Hahn, East Missouri Action Agency (EMAA) community services program director. EMAA is a clearinghouse of services to more than 18,000 low-income individuals every year in St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Washington, Madison, Iron, Perry, Bollinger and Cape Girardeau counties.

The agency has operated the shelter since June 2020, when it began offering daytime relief to homeless who needed a place to do their laundry, check messages and mail, take showers, look for jobs and apartments, and enjoy a microwaveable meal. In July 2021, the shelter expanded its services to include 10 beds for overnight stays. In January 2022, they expanded the Uplift Center to 62 more beds.

“We can't thank Bright Horizons, Bright Spaces and Centene enough for this space for the kids,” she said. “Including a space that’s for kids who are a little bit older, so our teens have an opportunity to play, relax and feel like they might have a space that's a little bit more like they're at home when they're here.

“It's hard when you're homeless to not have a home to not have some space.”

Centene Charitable Foundation President Keith Williamson, just before cutting a paper-chain “ribbon” that officially opened the play areas, said the project was one that might have personally touched the heart of Centene Corporation’s founder, the late Michael F. Neidorff. Williamson explained, he first served under the Centene founder as his general counsel, before becoming the head of the corporation’s foundation.

“I'm thrilled to be here in the space, thinking back on Michael Neidorff, who passed on April 7,” Williamson said. “He was such an incredible business leader who took a niche part of the healthcare industry, the part focused on the underserved and Medicaid, and made Centene the leader in that space. It really reflected Michael's personal mission, as the son of a small town doctor.”

Williamson added that Neidorff might have also felt a kinship with the kids who were given the play areas since his own wife, Noemi, spent time as a refugee during her childhood and knew what it was like to be homeless.

“It was 1956, she was a young girl, and the then-Soviet Union invaded Hungary to put down a revolution there. She and her family left the country, and all she had was a pillowcase with possessions,” Williamson said. “Even today, she preserves that pillowcase and the memories of starting with nothing, and the understanding of what it is to have nothing.

“Michael was very fond of saying, you know, ‘but for good fortune.’ Any one of us at Centene could have need of the services of the company, in terms of Medicaid, health care and the like. And that was really, you know, something that's been instilled, I think in all of us as employees, the importance of giving back to the community.”

Nikki Bellew, who oversees the daycare services at Centene Corporation’s Farmington call center, Bright Horizons Superior Child Care Center, said that when she began working for Bright Horizons 20 years ago, she had heard about the nonprofit wing, Bright Horizons Foundation for Children. She said the foundation was created to provide resources, tools and structure to maximize the impact made in the communities they serve.

“Since then, our childcare program and staff have found ways to give back to the community through donation drives, volunteering our time, and helping to raise awareness for different programs in our community,” she said. “However, we always dreamed that one day we'd be able to open a bright space in our community and make a bigger impact for our children in need.”

The project started with a conversation in February between Hahn at EMAA and her friend, Audrey Cornell, who works at the Centene Corporation day care. Bellew was able to connect them with Bright Horizons Foundation for Children and explained how that part of our organization helps shelters create spaces for young children to be able to play and learn.

“Once we presented our proposal to Centene, that we wanted to honor their founder, Michael Neidorff, they were completely on board to fund the entire project,” Bellew said. “Mr. Neidorff was definitely a philanthropist with a commitment to helping those in need in the communities where we all live and work.”

Tim Hazlett, a regional manager for Bright Horizons, said he appreciated Bellew’s tenacity – and family members like her husband and son who applied their carpentry skills to renovating the shelter’s second floor, and their assembly skills putting the furniture together.

“I think really this has been something that's been in your heart for a long time, wanting to do this, and you've kept at it,” he addressed Bellew. “And finally the stars aligned and the right partners came together.”

Bellew thanked many other businesses and individuals who helped make the renovations possible, including Patsy’s Furniture and Mark Toti, who donated a couch; Marty Harvey at Sherwin Williams; Jane Gibbons with Bright Horizons Foundation for Children; Educare; Michal Crocker and Lacy Walls with Bright Horizons; and her family members Michael and Trevor Bellew, as well as their friends who helped paint and build the center, move everything in and assemble the furniture.