Honor Society status gained by FMS students

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, April 5, 1990 issue of the Farmington Press Advertiser. – Editor

Academic and leadership skills and alive and well at the Farmington Middle School. Before a full house gathered in the middle school gym, eight outstanding eighth graders and 43 top seventh graders were recently inducted into the school’s chapter of the National Junior Honor Society. The inductees join 36 middle school students already in the prestigious group.

Parents, faculty and students were treated to an induction candle lighting ceremony that is the trademark of the National Junior Honor Society and its high school counterpart, the National Honor Society. In the ceremony, candles are lit to symbolize the five attributes of the group’s membership. Stacy Nickle lit the candle representing scholarship. Kim Middleton, chapter vice-president, lit the candle symbolizing leadership. The candle signifying character was lit by chapter secretary Shawn Carrico. The candle symbolizing service was lit by Abhay Manusmare. Chapter treasurer, Stephanie David, lit the candle representing citizenship.