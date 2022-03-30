Hope 4 Autism Car Show returning to downtown Farmington

April is Autism Awareness Month and in honor of the occasion, Hope 4 Autism is holding its annual Autos 4 Autism Car Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the courthouse annex parking lot in downtown Farmington.

No preregistration is necessary and the entry fee is $25.

Trophies will be awarded in the following classes: Vehicles 1939 and older, Vehicles 1940 to 1959, Vehicles 1960 to 1979, Vehicles 1980 to 1999, Vehicles 2000 and newer, Special Interest, Best in Show, and Club Participation.

Luann Honerkamp, executive director of Visions of Hope (the umbrella organization of Hope 4 Autism) explained that the vehicle classes have been split to even out the number of cars participating in each of the classes.

“For the first time we are having club participation,” she said. “We are hoping we have some clubs that are bringing a lot of vehicles.”

Speaking of clubs participating in this year's event, the St. Joseph Men’s Club for Men has volunteered to buy the food, cook, and do all of the serving. Food items available for purchase will include pulled pork, hamburgers, bratwurst, chips and sodas.

Honerkamp mentioned that a bounce house is being brought in this year for children attending the car show with their parents. There will also be a raffle drawing held at 3 p.m. following the car show. The winner of the raffle will win a downtown basket filled with donated items from a number of local businesses.

Another first this year is that the car show's custom trophies are being made by Unitec students this year.

“Their automotive group has decided that they would take that on for us,” Honerkamp said. “They will be unique trophies made out of car parts.”

Because April 2 is World Autism Awareness Day, Hope 4 Autism is also sponsoring Light it Up 4 Autism with downtown businesses being asked to decorate their storefronts with neon colors and celebrate Saturday by holding special sales.

And with everything being planned for the day, Honerkamp is expecting another good turnout at the family-friendly event.

“If they are bringing trailers we have a few places where they park off the lot,” she said. “We always have a great showing for the car show. We’re looking forward to having lots of kids and adults and lots of cars participate."

For more information about the car show, call 573-664-1711 or visit the organization’s website at hope4autism.org. Businesses wanting more information on Light it Up 4 Autism, can text Jessica at 573-631-5400.

