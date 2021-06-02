'Hope 4 Autism' founders named parade marshals

Serving as parade marshal for this year's SERVPRO Country Days Parade will be Hope 4 Autism cofounders Jessica Harmon and Luann Honerkamp.
Begun in 2012, the Farmington-based organization raises awareness and funds — as well as offers training and other assistance — for people who are on the autism spectrum.
Over the last few years, the program has expanded into overlapping entities: Visions of Hope, Dress 2 Impress, The Cleaning Crew, Toys 4 Hope and Autos 4 Autism.
Visions of Hope helps teens and young adults with Autism in preparing for the world of work. The intern program runs for 120 hours. Interns learn basic life skills such as going to the Post Office and bank. One day a week they have a class to learn how to fill out applications and build a resume, along with having mock interviews.
Interns work at the Dress 2 Impress shop, a resale clothing shop in downtown Farmington to learn social and retail skills. Clothes are donated by the community and sold to fund the program.
The Cleaning Crew is an employment program where graduated interns work after hours cleaning local business and commercial buildings. The work is tailored to those who are capable of working, but have difficulty with interacting with other people.
Toys 4 Hope was started by Harmon’s youngest son who sells toys and snacks inside Dress 2 Impress to help fund Hope 4 Autism.
Autos 4 Autism holds an annual car show in Farmington and a drag race in Bonne Terre to raise funds for the organization.
Another featured event is the “Inspiration on the Runway” which is held each year in September. Clients, interns, donors, sponsors and customers dress in clothing from the Dress 2 Impress Shop and walk down the runway showing off the “fashions” available from the store. There is a dinner and Hope 4 Autism shares their mission with the audience.
This year's parade has been moved from its traditional Saturday morning spot to 6 p.m. Friday. Starting at Long Street, the parade route will travel up Liberty Street and end at Farmington High School.
Because there's always a large crowd that turns out for the SERVPRO Country Days Parade, everyone is encouraged to arrive early to get the best seats.
