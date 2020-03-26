ICARE Star Service Team Member announced

Parkland Health Center has announced that Amanda Richardson, RN, has been selected as the ICARE Star Service Team Member for March 2020.

Richardson is a nurse on the medical/surgical floor and has worked at Parkland Health Center for 13 years.

Her nomination reads in part, “She is always making sure her patients have the best treatment plan to get better. She spends time with each patient to make sure all their needs are addressed. She is a team player and helps other nurses and PCTs [patient care techs]. She is a perfect example of our ICARE values.”

When asked what she likes about her job, Richardson replied, “There’s a lot I like about my job! My amazing co-workers; everyone works really hard.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She went on to describe how she enjoys the teamwork involved in nursing care. She also expressed how much she enjoys taking care of patients who are members of the same community she lives in.

“We are lucky to be able to care for them; they are people we go to church with, our neighbors, our neighbor’s grandma,” she said with a smile.

When asked how she felt when hearing that she was selected for the Star Service award, she said, “I was so excited and I felt very blessed.”