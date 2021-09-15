Immigrant receives DAR Americanism Award

Glore Perez Gaekel was presented the Americanism Award at the Sept. 4 meeting of the Sarah Barton Murphy Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (SBM), held at American Legion Post 416.

"There were only 12 of those awards given from the NSDAR and we are so proud of Dianne Dickerson, SBM member, for honoring her friend with this award," said Karen Kleinberg, Regent.

Later in the meeting, veterans Thomas Wayne Arthur and Raymond Perry were recognized by SBM member Pat Colyer as Patriot of the Month.

"Both men live in North Carolina and Pat accepted their certificates for them," Kleinberg said.

In addition to the award presentations, Doris King, 93, was installed as SBM's newest member; Sue Hensley was installed as SBM historian; and Cynthia Masteron was recognized as SBM parliamentarian. Also, Karen Coleman and Leona Unruh were recognized as 10-year members, Edwina Alcorn as a 25-year member, and Becky Ewing as a 35-year member.

It was noted by Kleinberg that SBM members recently donated school supplies for the Southeast Missouri Family Violence Council and there are other events and activities on the calendar in the upcoming months.

"At the time those supplies were donated, the shelter had nine children living at the shelter and provide services for 47 other families, so these supplies will be greatly appreciated," she said. "Our chapter has several things planned throughout the year. Libraries across St. Francois and Washington counties will be recognizing Constitution Week with displays in September. We are recognizing our veterans by hosting a brunch for our local female veterans in November and participating in Wreaths Across America at the Masonic Cemetery South in Farmington on Dec. 18."

