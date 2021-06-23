IN LINE TO COOL DOWN
During Thursday night’s Farmington City Council meeting, Mayor Larry Forsythe brought up for discussion a call he’d received from a dissatisfi…
This week's Take a Guess is a handyman's tool with a specific purpose. If you think you know what it is, send an email with your answer to Edi…
A program honoring the Trail of Tears — along with the bicentennials of the state of Missouri and St. Francois County — held June 9 at Farming…
The owner of a highly acclaimed Fredericktown children’s learning center has a vision to provide a place to help children on the autism spectr…
The Daily Journal / Farmington Press-sponsored 2021 Country Days Photo Contest winner and two runners-up have been chosen.
30 years – 1991
Farmington Pet Adoption Center (FPAC) is holding two fundraisers in coming weeks to help cover operating expenses for the no-kill shelter.
A Farmington student has won the Director's Choice award, in the virtual youth art contest — Earth Day Art in Missouri State Parks.
This story originally appeared in the Friday, June 6, 1941 issue of The Press. – Editor
The Eighth Annual Arcadia Valley Bar-B-Que Battle returns Friday and Saturday to the Iron County Courthouse grounds in Ironton with more compe…