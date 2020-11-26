In our family we are all adopted

When our family sat down together for Thanksgiving dinner we went around the table and each shared the many blessings we were thankful for.
This is not something we only do at Thanksgiving, it is our custom to share our blessings with one another every night when we sit down for our evening meal.
We have a houseful! Brenda and I are the parents of three precious young ladies who range in age from 16 to 12. Also joining us was Brenda's mother who always celebrates the holidays with us.
You can imagine that because of our different ages and life experiences, we often come up with quite different responses to the question, “what are you thankful for?”
The girls often express their thanks that no one in our immediate family has come down with COVID-19. Our 16-year-old — a Korean pop fan — will often offer thanks for one of the thousands of friends she's made from literally all around the world.
My mother-in-law offers thanks for her faith in Christ, while Brenda and I more often than not share something that we’re thankful for that occurred in the course of our hectic and busy days.
But I guess that the word most often heard around the table is the word “family.”
The reason why is simple — every single one of us in our family has in someway been rescued.
You see, 19 years ago I met Brenda on a Christian “dating” site. At that time I was living alone in an East Tennessee apartment and everything I owned could fit in a couple of cardboard boxes. For some reason Brenda opened her heart to me when I had nothing much to offer her at all. We soon fell in love and eventually got married.
She rescued me and, the funny thing is, she says I rescued her, too.
The fact that I’m 63 years old and the parent of relatively young kids has turned more than one person's head over the years. The reason why I’m a dad to the girls when I look more like a grandpa is because almost 11 years ago Brenda and I decided to become foster parents. Months after finishing the course we still hadn’t been contacted about taking in a foster child and we wondered why.
That all changed one night when we received a call and three little girls — ages 2, 5 and 6 — came into our lives. A little over a year later we had the opportunity to adopt them as our very own and we didn’t hesitate a moment. Being the parents of three “electric Chihuahuas” isn’t always fun and it isn’t always easy, but our girls know without a doubt that they are loved.
Yes, we rescued them, but through their love, they rescued us, too.
One of the most difficult times in my life was when my father-in-law died almost three years ago. My mother-in-law had gone through a difficult time as she cared for her husband through an extended illness and an eventual move to the Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau. After he passed away in February 2018, Phyllis felt horribly saddened and alone. She began to spend more time with us and, especially during the pandemic, we've spent as much time as possible together while always being careful to social distance.
Some would say we rescued her, but with all the love she brings to our family, I say she has rescued us as well.
As I said before … every single one of us in our family of six has been rescued.
But let’s look at the bigger picture for just a moment. Before any of us were born, the Lord Jesus Christ — although completely without sin — went willingly to the cross and gave his life for the redemption of all mankind. By that one act of love alone, he rescued each and every one of us from an eternity separated from God. All he ever asks us in return is to willingly accept by faith that indescribably wonderful gift and to live our lives as a reflection of that love to others.
And so it is that while our family has in many different ways rescued each other, each of us has been rescued from sin by the redeeming blood of Christ. And that, my friends, is something to be most thankful for.
So, as you sat down to Thanksgiving dinner, wherever and with whomever it might have been, it is my hope that you took at least a few moments to “give joyful thanks to the Father, who has qualified you to share in the inheritance of his holy people in the kingdom of light. For he has rescued us from the dominion of darkness and brought us into the kingdom of the Son he loves, in whom we have redemption, the forgiveness of sins.” - Colossians 1:12-14.
Kevin Jenkins is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be reached at 573-518-3614 or kjenkins@dailyjournalonline.com
