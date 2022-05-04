IncubatorEdu students to make 'final pitch'

As part of the Incubatoredu Program for young entrepreneurs at Farmington High School, there will be a Final Pitch Night where three teams will pitch their best product or service to a panel of judges.

Slated to begin at 6 p.m. May 11 in Truman Auditorium, Pitch Night is modeled after the ABC TV series "Shark Tank." The winner of the three teams will receive a monetary award for Best Overall Start-Up.

Farmington High School's INCubatoredu Entrepreneur and Enterprise class officially launched in the fall of 2021. Over the last nine months, the students have developed useful businesses such as HonorRollEDU — a local tutoring service that focuses on providing affordable tutoring by qualified young adults to students in the community; Taffeine — a naturally caffeinated taffy intended to boost one's focus and mental functionality in a nutritional, efficient, and tasty way; and PartyNow! — a party planning business that makes planning a party less stressful on families by providing them with all-inclusive party packages.

Business instructor Christy Pierce for the INCubatoredu Entrepreneur class is hoping that parents, other students and business leaders in the community will come to hear the student groups pitch their product or service.

“This night will be a great opportunity to showcase the hard work, dedication and perseverance the students have endured this school year by creating their very own start-up businesses,” she said.

According to Pierce, the INCubatoredu program is supported by businesses and individuals in the community and without this support, the program would not be as successful as it has been during its first year, while also being the first school in the state of Missouri to offer the experience to their students.

The event is free and open to the public.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.