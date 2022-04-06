Inflation making a painful impact on local businesses

With inflation hitting everyone’s wallets and supply chains being disrupted, businesses and manufacturers are having to deal with profound changes in pricing and some of the ways in which they operate.

Little Caesar's Pizza

Dan Combs is the owner of Little Caesar’s Pizza locations in Farmington and Desloge. As a food retailer, he has had to contend with abnormal retail conditions since the beginning of Covid.

“When Covid came in and we had the outbreak in Bonne Terre, we ended up shutting down the Desloge store for 18 days, because people were afraid to come to work,” he said. “We had several high school and college kids where the parents wouldn’t let them come to work. Plus, business slowed down, people were afraid to get out. Our sales in 2020 dropped, but not a whole lot because of Covid, but in 2021 we came back with strong sales and we have strong sales now.

“I think the restaurant business as a whole has kind of put off the price increase, but you’re going to see some price increases coming. A lot of them went up in January on menus because of the wage increase. Now we’re getting hit with this other, it’s not a pretty picture.”

On Jan. 1, Combs said there was a 9% increase in minimum wage.

“That’s what we usually start people at or a little more," he said. "I have existing employees that got wage increases also. It moved the wages up 9-10% across the board. We’ve been hit with a lot of things that have created an inflation in prices.”

Discussing the price increases on food, Combs compared pricing at the start of 2021 with January 2022 and then now. In 2021, Combs said that his costs for cheese, flour, cooking oil, sausage, pepperoni and boxes went up in cost ranging from 7-9%. Since January, the same items except the boxes have gone up another 8-10%.

“We are definitely going to have a price increase,” he said. “Our bread and butter is the hot and ready pizza that is $5.55 right now. We sell thousands a week. We’re still one of the few pizza places that makes our dough daily. We go through 2,000 pounds of flour weekly.”

Another big cost factor for Combs is the price of fuel, an integral part of the distribution chain.

“The Russia-Ukraine war is part of the problem, but gas started coming up,” he said. “Everything is related to gas, whether it’s the customer coming here, whether somebody does third party delivery with our product or it’s getting the product here. It’s all fuel related.”

Supply chain disruptions causing shortages have not been a big factor for Combs with a minor exception.

“We haven’t had any shortages so far except with Pepsi products in January and February,” he said. “We went three weeks without getting any Pepsi two liters in the store. I had to go beg and borrow, I think it happened with other dealers. They were saying it was basically a shortage of labor in St. Louis. That has balanced out now.

“The company was having shortages of getting wings. But based on the number of wings we were selling, we never were short. There were some stores that were short of wings because they sold tons of wings and they didn’t have that many in the distribution chain.”

Combs also sees the federal stimulus money sent out because of Covid as causing a part of the supply chain problems.

“We had such a flush of cash and nobody getting out and spending it for a little bit and then when they did start getting out and spending it, it put a big demand on everything and we started getting shortages," he said.

“From our standpoint, I think we always lag behind in raising prices to match inflation because we’re really optimistic that it may go down. But, I don’t think we’re going to see it going down this year. It’s a different world.”

Brockmiller Construction

Colin Rogers is vice president of Brockmiller Construction in Farmington. Brockmiller is a general contractor that builds commercial, industrial and government projects. According to Rogers, spiraling costs create difficulties in bidding projects and material shortages are playing havoc with budgets and construction schedules.

“There’s a myriad of different reasons why we’re having it,” he said. “Looking back, the tariffs were one of the first things that started the price increases and extended lead times. The other thing was the big ice storm in Texas. That caused a big delay in a lot of manufacturing. Covid, obviously, was a big one and now were starting with the Russia-Ukraine issues. That’s impacting fuel and freight.

“It’s been a perfect storm of problems where we are at today. It’s getting material and price increases. With price increases, you have the volatility of the pricing. A lot of jobs that we’ve done have not been impacted negatively. Some of them have as far as price increases. Typically, when we give a bid to an owner, we have to honor that bid for 30 days. A lot of times they will put in their front end documents that the contractor must honor their pricing for 30 days.”

Rogers is seeing a quicker turnaround of owners approving contracts in an attempt to help alleviate bidding issues.

“We’ve got a lot of owners trying to do that because they are trying to help us get pricing locked in, because it’s almost impossible to lock in pricing for 30 days now,” he said. “A lot of times, we’ll get 2-3 weeks to bid a project publicly. A lot of vendors don’t turn their prices into us until the day of bid, sometimes an hour before it bids.

"Some will go ahead and give us a quote just as soon as we tell them. However, I had one supplier on wire mesh that goes into a concrete slab give me a price two weeks before a project bids and they’ll say on the quote, ‘quote for this material is only good for seven days.' With copper and some other materials, the price is only good for one day.”

Another common refrain from businesses is the expense of shipping from vendors. Dramatic fuel price increases are taking its toll on distribution systems.

“We’re starting to see fuel and freight surcharges now,” Rogers said. “I got two letters last week within a matter of five minutes from two concrete suppliers that said prices are immediately going up x-amount of dollars a yard. When you bid a project that is going to take a year to do and you have thousands of yards of concrete, you bid it at a set rate and they always honor it, but they’re saying 'we can’t hold these prices at what we told you we could anymore.'”

Adding to the cost are product delivery prices rising because of supply chain shortages. Rogers noted that lead time and price increase issues are coming mainly from major manufacturers.

“Bar joists and deck manufacturers, insulation and roofing manufacturers," he said. "It’s gotten to the point where they’re saying, ‘We’ll quote this project for you on bid day, but we will not be able to tell you when you’ll get your material and when you do get your material, we will send you a new invoice at delivery,’

"Now these manufacturers are not letting our subcontractors and vendors pay in advance, because they physically can’t even get their hands on it. That’s creating uncertainty. A metal building used to take 8-10 weeks to get. Some of them are taking 20-52 weeks to get. We are fortunate that we haven’t been impacted in that manner yet, but we also are being transparent with owners about what the potential issues are in advance.”

According to Rogers, shortages can come from anywhere, at any time, and in unexpected ways.

“The running joke is, you never know what the next phone call is going to be, because from one week to the next, it’s something you can’t get your hands on,” he said. “There was a time last year where our painters couldn’t buy paint. It’s a moving target.

“A big problem we are having right now is overhead doors. Springs, components, they just can’t make them fast enough and the orders keep coming in. I bid a job in March of last year. It should have been a four-month job. We weren’t going to get our overhead doors until October. I remember not being happy about that.

"They are just now getting the springs to install them. What a lot of manufacturers are saying is they are going to allocate to their vendors. They are still not meeting all their needs, but they are trying to figure out a way to keep everybody going until they get caught up.”

A big part of the problem for Rogers' suppliers is that a lot of entities he deals with are not slowing down on construction projects, but actually increasing the amount of orders.

“…There is an influx of cash right now,” he said. “There’s been a big infusion of cash from the federal government. It’s kind of a Catch 22 because the manufacturers are trying to catch up but orders for these materials keep coming in.”

Polysol Polymers

Jason Marler, vice president of manufacturing at Desloge-based Polysol Polymers, discussed the disruptions in manufacturing they have faced over the last two years. His firm is near the beginning of the manufacturing supply chain because it supplies raw materials to other manufacturers.

“We’re a chemical company, we buy all kinds of chemicals,” he said. “Primarily PVC plastisol, which is the liquid that a tool manufacturer would take a piece of metal, heat it up, dip it and our material clings to the metal because it’s hot, and then put it in an oven and it cures. The coating on a pair of pliers is the simplest concept. Rake handles, mud flaps, carpet backing, outdoor furniture, any kind of metal coating is 95% of our business.”

It’s like baking a cake for Marler. Polysol buys tanker loads of oil from ExxonMobil, puts it in a vat and adds PVC resin, along with several other ingredients, including color and stabilizers.

“We don’t make any end products,” he said. “Everything we sell is raw material to another manufacturer. We are very close to the front of the supply chain. We are buying from the manufacturer of the PVC resin and ExxonMobil Oil.”

Previous to the Covid pandemic, the supply chain for Marler was fairly stable. His product sells by the pound and the change in costs and selling price were simply a penny or two per pound. Then everything changed.

“Most of what our pricing was based on is oil pricing,” he said. “What we found was even though crude oil pricing was fairly stable, actual refined material started going crazy. It doubled over the course of the last year-and-a-half. It finally started stabilizing in November, December and January; no price increases.

"Not only did it double, but we were allocated. We could only buy a certain amount from our suppliers. We were scrambling getting the same material from five suppliers just so we would have enough to support our current customer base. In February for the first time in two years we had our main resin guy offer us extra.”

When the costs went up, Marler said they were forced to accept the price increases, keep their margin, and pass the added costs on to the manufacturers they supply.

“We doubled the price to our customer,” he said. “The thing is, nobody can get material. Nobody left us. Three years ago I would have lost half my customers if I raised my price. Now, the concern of price has become almost secondary to ‘Can you get us the material?’ It depends on the customer. Carpet backing, 80% of their cost is raw material from us. That’s a major problem when the pricing doubles.

"Other customers — say a real expensive tool manufacturer — the price for the grip on the handle doubled, but it was 25 cents, now its 50 cents and they’re selling their finished product for $200. It’s easier to absorb. If it was just our materials, it wouldn’t even faze the market. The problem is on that tool, steel is up 400%. The automotive world has gotten killed. When the prices were stable for so long, they were coming back after us for 2-3% reduction every year. Now, they can’t even get the material.”

Just as prices and supply stabilized for Marler, the Russia-Ukraine conflict began and started the cycle all over again.

“All new price increases on April 1,” he said. “What used to be unheard of is the new normal with price increases of 8-9%. It has created chaos in the chemical world with tons of speculation. You take what you’re allocated even if you don’t need it. Now, you can sell it to this guy that can’t get it — for twice as much.”

With the increase in supply chain disruptions, Marler had to start carrying more inventory in stock to cushion for shortages. Carrying inventory also adds to the cost.

“It’s the toilet paper scare,” he said. “People will go out and buy an extra package of toilet paper, because they don’t want to run out. In the manufacturing world, we went from being able to get anything anytime to we’re out of this or that. The next time you buy it, you buy twice as much if you can get it. Our inventory has doubled since the beginning of this.bSupply chain is such a sensitive thing. It’s ‘just in time.’ The whole system had gotten to that point. Everybody kept trying to reduce inventory, cut costs. It’s coming in, you’re making it; you’re shipping it out. You get one little disruption, it’s a big problem. That’s where we’re at. Two years later, everybody’s got what I’ve got, this huge inventory we’re building to try and buffer that.

“We could not get this orange pigment, which doesn’t sound like a big deal. But, it goes into this material they use at Velcro. It goes onto a bracket that goes into a seat in a car. We were almost to the point of shutting down production of one particular car line because we couldn’t get the pigment that goes into this hanger that goes inside the seat. I had three emails today and that’s what they’re about — adjusting the customer’s buffer inventory. What’s the new normal? Where before they would let it get down to one tote of material, now they let it get down to five.”

During this time, not only were production costs rising, but Marler also had to give two to three dollars an hour raises for all of his employees just to retain them.

“That really doesn’t keep up with the new cost at the gas pump,” he said.

The rise in shipping costs have to be factored into the myriad of cost increases as well. Polysol has its own tractor trailers it uses to haul its products to buyers.

“We ship roughly 60% of our product in our trucks,” Marler said. “We go to California, Massachusetts — both ways — but the customer has to buy a tractor trailer load to make sense. The fuel has doubled. Since 2019, I’m paying my drivers 50% more.”

Marler predicts that the supply chain will stabilize at some point.

“It is getting better every day, but not the cost,” he said. “The price point — I personally don’t think it’s going back down.”

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

