 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Information meeting planned at Felix Valle House
0 comments

Information meeting planned at Felix Valle House

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Information meeting planned at Felix Valle House

Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend an informational meeting for Hawn State Park and Felix Valle House State Historic Site starting at 2 p.m. Aug. 29 in the Shaw House at Felix Valle State Historic Site, 198 Merchant St., Ste. Genevieve.

The public is invited to share comments about the park and historic site and their operations during the informational meeting. Staff will be present to provide information and answer questions.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and future plans for the park or historic site, and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and please stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged when social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain, and may be required by local orders.

Felix Valle House State Historic Site is located at the corner of Second and Merchant streets in Ste. Genevieve. For more information about the event, call the site at 573-883-7102.

For more information on Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess could possibly offer a big assist to someone who is baking a certain kind of item. Any idea what that purpose might b…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News