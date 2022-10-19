'Inspiration on the Runway' returns for its fourth year

Visions of Hope held its fourth annual "Inspiration on the Runway" fundraising event Oct. 6 at Parkland Chapel in Farmington.

According to co-founder Jessica Harmon, the event was "a great success" with 150 people in attendance, including 30 models.

“We brought in $13,900,” she said. “A special thanks goes to our beautiful emcee, Chelley Odle, and our major sponsors — the law firm of Maynard and Joyce, B104 Radio, Blue Creek Productions, Brockmiller Construction, Desired Health Chiropractic, First State Community Bank, J98 Radio, Parkland Chapel, Edward Jones – Paul Meinsen, Restorative Justice Organization, St. Francois County Board for the Developmentally Disabled, and Thurman, Shinn and Company.”

A homestyle dinner was catered by Whisker Fish. Several guest speakers shared stories about how Hope 4 Autism has made an impact on their lives.

The models wore clothes from the Dress 2 Impress Retail Shop located at 117 E. Columbia St. in downtown Farmington. Harmon said the models were organization volunteers, customers, interns and graduates, scholarship recipients, sponsors and donors.

“We already have next year’s date set for Sept. 7, 2023, with the location to be determined,” she said. “If anyone is interested in being a part of Inspiration on the Runway, they can contact us on our Facebook page, Visions of Hope; our website, hope4autism.org; or email me at Jessica@hope4autism.org. We appreciate the community always coming out to support us, helping us grow, and share our story more.”

About Visions of Hope

According to the Visions of Hope website, in 2012, Luann Honerkamp, along with her husband, Dave found the inspiration for Visions of Hope. They have two godsons diagnosed with autism. Because of their love for them, along with some inspiration from the Parade magazine article, “Who Will Care for Dana,” the decision was made to create a nonprofit that would provide vocational and social skill training to individuals with autism.

Jessica Harmon's two sons, Garrett and Morgan, are on the spectrum. She joined Dave and Luann as co-founders of the organization, as well as becoming retail manager of Dress 2 Impress Resale. Jessica left her employment at Centene Corporation to pursue this dream that God placed in their hearts.

Visions of Hope helps teens and young adults with autism in preparing for the world of work. The intern program runs for 120 hours. Interns learn basic life skills such as going to the post office and bank. One day a week they have a class to learn how to fill out applications and build a resume, along with having mock interviews.

Interns work at the Dress 2 Impress shop, a resale clothing shop in downtown Farmington to learn social and retail skills. Clothes are donated by the community and sold to fund the program.

The Cleaning Crew is an employment program where graduated interns work after hours cleaning local business and commercial buildings. The work is tailored to those who are capable of working, but have difficulty with interacting with other people.

Toys 4 Hope was started by Harmon’s youngest son who sells toys and snacks inside Dress 2 Impress to help fund Hope 4 Autism.

Autos 4 Autism also holds an annual car show in Farmington and a drag race in Bonne Terre to raise funds for the organization.