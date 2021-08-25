Internship program a success

Jessica Mell and Bryant Allen, of the First State Community Bank (FSCB) Learning and Development Team, were the guest speakers at this month's Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce Business and Community Luncheon held Aug. 19 at Centene Center.
In her introduction of Mell and Allen, chamber Executive Director Candy Hente said, "I have heard such great things about the internship program at First State Community Bank — primarily from parents of students who have gone through the internship program there and have been so impressed with the cutting-edge approach that they have to internship, and so we have invited them here to share with you today."
Mell and Allen work with more than 750 employees to provide educational and human performance solutions that empower employees to deliver FSCB's business strategy and vision to grow stronger communities.
What is an intern?
"I want to get a visual in your mind," Mell said. "What do you think of when you hear the word 'intern?' We've seen this played out a lot on TV and in the movies — and unfortunately in real life — where interns are filing away paperwork all day in a dark closet or getting coffee for all the rest of the employees who really work there. You know, kind of the grunt work at the job that nobody else really enjoys doing.
"This is definitely not the stereotype or the reputation that we want for First State's internship program. In fact, we've done everything we can to design it to be the opposite of that. We truly believe that interns are employees while they're with us. We pour our heart and soul and resources and time and effort into creating a great experience for all of our employees — just making it a great place to work. That goes for our interns, as well, while they're with us. They are no different than any other employee in our company.
What's the program about?
Mell said FSCB's intern program is all about career development.
"We want it to be a win-win for both the employee and our company — it's not just about us — by far. Interns are looking for real opportunities for real meaningful work. They're exploring for the first time, maybe, what career path they want to choose and meeting people in the professional world sometimes for the first time. This is their first experience. Of course, as a company, we take on interns. We want them to help us achieve our work. We want to identify potential future talent. And so, both the intern and company want to create a good reputation. We both want to put our best foot forward and create a great experience.
According to Mell, the program hopes to build camaraderie among the interns, help them make meaningful connections within the company, and provide them exposure to a potential future employer. From the company's standpoint, the interns offer a future pipeline of talent and positions FSCB as an employer of choice.
"We have some very, very talented people apply for our internship program, and so it's a benefit to both that we can get to know them," she said.
Evolution of a program
Allen offered an evolution of FSCB's intern program, saying, "We started this back in 2017. It started as a one-day program. It was called Career Exploration. Now, this was basically designed to talk to current college students, and then also for the employees that recently graduated college or attending college, and kind of give them the feel of different departments within the organization and the kind of work they do.
"We invited panels of employees to come up and speak to these people. This was done for two years. We did a tour of the bank in Farmington and then talked a little bit about our history, as well. We did this in 2017 and 2018. Then, in 2019, we really started to formalize the program. That's whenever we had our first actual intern program that was formalized. It was one week. It was the first week of June, and what we did was we talked about the culture in this, our products, our values, the FSCB brand. We talked about our retail systems, as well as our loan systems."
Allen added that there were also activities held during the week to build camaraderie between the participants.
"That first week really created a bond with each other that I think was pretty special," he said.
Covid's effect
Because of Covid, the intern program in 2020 couldn't be held in person, and so it was held virtually. The same topics were covered as before, but the interns were also given the opportunity to take part in several independent learning projects that could be performed at their leisure. Allen said they participated in weekly virtual "huddles," as well.
"At the end of the summer we were able to have a trade show where they came in and talked about what they worked on over the summer, so they could be 'in person' for a little bit, Allen said. "I don't really want to say this, but thanks to Covid, we were actually able to use the huddles and also this trade show to implement going forward — which is now what we did for this year in 2021. We did shorten our program slightly to two half days and one full day, but during this we had some pre-work they had to do where they got a broad overview of our products, and services, and our culture.
That was then reinforced during the actual live session that we held this year. We went over our products and how it relates to us. We had a personality test — True Colors — I don't know if any of you are familiar with that. We have done that for three years now and it has been an amazing success for all the interns. I think that was one of the most impactful pieces that they do during that time. We also had one of our leadership consultants from St. Louis come in and he talked about goal setting. He talked about feedback and then did a brief wrap-up at the end. He has come in for two years now and has really helped us with our intern program."
How to apply
According to Allen, applications to participate in the program are accepted beginning in November and continuing through January. In February, phone screening takes place in which the intern applicants are interviewed, and resumes are reviewed. In March and April phone calls are made to the successful applicants who are then placed in different markets. A formal orientation is held in Farmington during the first week of June and weekly huddles are held for five to six weeks that build on career and professional development, as well as developing skill sets. The program concludes at the end of July/beginning of August with the trade show where the interns present their work projects.
Allen said, "Of the 43 interns that we have had throughout our program over three years now, we have 13 that have been hired in some capacity — either full-time or seasonally part-time — and that are working with the organization. This is a pretty good return since we've only been doing this for three years."
He noted several institutes of higher learning that are represented by a significant portion of the interns. These include the University of Missouri, Missouri State University, Southeast Missouri State University and Lindenwood University. The program has also had interns who attended Oral Roberts University, The University of Notre Dame, Ohio State University and Stanford University. Most of the interns are earning business degrees, but FSCB internship is not limited to business students.
Intern testimonials
Interns Maria Harris and Jacob Carron offered their own take on the FSCB intern program.
Harris, who was a 2021 intern and will be a senior at Lindenwood University in the fall, said, "I had a very busy summer. …I got to be a part of some really awesome workshops and learn about setting goals, receiving feedback — a bunch of different skills that are going to be priceless in creating my career. I got to learn a lot about myself and what I'm good at and like to do, and overall, what I want to do. So, I would absolutely recommend the experience to anybody."
Jacob, who is now a business analyst for FSCB, was a part of the 2019 intern program.
"My internship started my junior year of college at Missouri State," he said. "I remember the beginning of my junior year in college. I started to job hunt. I started early with my interest in economics, business, IT. I started looking more towards internship programs in the St. Louis area. Even though, in the back of my head, I knew that wasn't exactly what I wanted, I still was kind of looking around.
"One of my biggest goals was to stay and live in this area of Missouri. I just wanted to stay close to family and far enough away from five and six story buildings. I just like the outdoors and hunting too much. With this in mind, I started the application process for some internships that interested me. It wasn't until later that I discovered the opportunity at FSCB. The reason that I found out about this opportunity was through a conversation with a friend who interned for them the previous summer.
"He talked about his experience and how it was a great time. He was going into his second year of the internship, so he said I should apply, and I did exactly that. This friend now works for the bank, as well — specifically for the financial management company. By this time, I'd already gone through a few interviews and a few of interviews were presented to me elsewhere that were for a longer commute up I-55, I-270. Once I got the response from FSCB, I immediately elected for the Highway 32 route."
