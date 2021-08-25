Internship program a success

"We invited panels of employees to come up and speak to these people. This was done for two years. We did a tour of the bank in Farmington and then talked a little bit about our history, as well. We did this in 2017 and 2018. Then, in 2019, we really started to formalize the program. That's whenever we had our first actual intern program that was formalized. It was one week. It was the first week of June, and what we did was we talked about the culture in this, our products, our values, the FSCB brand. We talked about our retail systems, as well as our loan systems."

Allen added that there were also activities held during the week to build camaraderie between the participants.

"That first week really created a bond with each other that I think was pretty special," he said.

Covid's effect

Because of Covid, the intern program in 2020 couldn't be held in person, and so it was held virtually. The same topics were covered as before, but the interns were also given the opportunity to take part in several independent learning projects that could be performed at their leisure. Allen said they participated in weekly virtual "huddles," as well.