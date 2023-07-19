Invasive species in Missouri have become a pretty large problem. From feral hogs to the emerald ash borer, all can cause huge issues in our pristine natural environment. Of course, these two critters are just the tip of the iceberg as far as invasive species are concerned, but they are a couple of the most well-known invasive critters in our beautiful state. Both have caused millions of dollars in damages to public and private property.

As an alternative to farming in the 90s, people started to raise European boars in fenced farms to hunt. Inherently, lots and lots of these pigs escaped, and as we all know, they can have lots and lots of babies a year. Before long, they got out of hand, causing huge amounts of damage across the state. Then, of course, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) stepped in and was forced to pass laws and make a bunch of new regulations to start trying to mitigate the damage these pigs do. So now they have teams traveling the state trapping and killing these wild pigs.

I mention this because people think it’s no big deal to move fish and animals to wherever they need them without thinking of the repercussions of their actions. You can move a crayfish from one waterway to another that doesn’t naturally have them and almost decimate another critter that lives there. Our ecosystems are fragile. It blows my mind every time I hear someone complain about washing their boat off at a ramp to prevent the spreading of something from one waterway to another. MDC does not post signs for their health. Thousands of hours of research go into every situation that impacts our environment.

The state employs biologists that do studies, along with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, to ensure that we manage our natural resources to prevent things from just going away. If you look through history, before we started to manage wildlife across the country — even the world — we hunted, fished and destroyed species across the world, whether by pollution or over-harvesting. We literally allowed animals to become extinct because we didn’t manage them.

We now manage them well, and all we must do is pay attention to the people we put there to do the job. Part of this is not introducing things to places that don’t belong. Yes, it may be an aquatic species, but it very well may not belong where you are putting it. What we don’t realize are the repercussions one wrong move we make can have on a small scale that ends up becoming a large-scale problem.

Here's a tidbit from my mind — I was floating a section of river this week and found a huge amount of damage caused by some pigs along the river’s edge. In my mind, I thought, “Some goober that started raising them to hunt didn’t think of the millions of dollars of damages he would end up causing just to make a buck. Have a great week.